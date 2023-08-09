Ireland coach Andy Farrell has some big calls to make ahead of his final selection for the World Cup

IN the wake of Ireland’s 33-17 win over Italy on Saturday night we are now approaching crunch time, where Andy Farrell will soon be announcing his final World Cup squad to go to France.

There are currently 42 players in the squad, but that must get whittled down to the 33 who travel.

It currently looks like 27 places are pretty much set in stone, and five players look like they have little chance of making it, meaning that in all likelihood the final six spots are between ten players.

The five players in the squad who have little or no chance of going are Calvin Nash, Jamie Osborne, Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes and Tom Stewart.

Including Coombes in this list may be a surprise, but it looks like Farrell just does not fancy him, despite his magnificent form for Munster for two years now.

He got no gametime in the Six Nations and you felt that if he was going to make the squad then he really needed a start against Italy on Saturday.

You could have imagined him scoring a few tries if given a start, which could have given Farrell a bit of a headache, but he wasn’t given the opportunity.

Farrell seems to have settled on Caelan Doris and Jack Conan as his preferred number eights a long time ago, and there seems to be little that the Skibbereen man can do to change that narrative, and Farrell is unlikely to bring three number eights to France.

The breakdown of the 27 players who are almost certain to go are twelve backs and fifteen forwards.

Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien will go as the two full backs, with the latter also able to cover wing and centre. Mack Hansen and James Lowe are certs as wingers, and the same can be said of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Ireland will bring three outhalves and three scrum halves, with Johnny Sexton, Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne being the 10s and Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray and Craig Casey the 9s.

Doris, Conan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird are bankers in the back row, with Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the second row.

Tadhg Furlong and Finlay Bealham are the regular tight heads, and Andrew Porter and Cian Healy the loose heads, with Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher and Rob Herring the hookers in position.

You would expect one more back row and one second row to travel, but a lot depends on whether Farrell brings one or two props to France. Injuries to the front row can have major implications mid tournament, so it would make sense to ensure you brought three specialists in each of the front row positions, so Tom O’Toole and Dave Kilcoyne may get two of the six up for grab slots.

Cian Prendergast looks to be a Farrell favourite, and probably goes as the last back row selection, while Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell are likely to be in a straight fight for one position, with the Leinster man probably likely to go now.

That would leave just two places for the back five positions, with Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale in another 50/50 battle, while that would leave only one place for Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey and Ciaran Frawley.

Aki and McCloskey probably both deserve to travel, but it doesn’t make much sense to bring four specialist centres, so one has to miss out. Aki has featured more regularly under Farrell, so is more likely to get the nod.

Farrell has invested a lot of time and faith in the Ciaran Frawley project, as in theory he can cover full back, centre and outhalf, but it might be time to call a halt to this experiment.

If he is included in the 33-man squad then his selection will certainly not have been based on any on-field performances.

Earls v Stockdale is a close one. On form you could argue that it should be neither of them, as Munster pair Nash and Shane Daly were the form wingers in the country, but Nash only got nineteen minutes against Italy and Daly wasn’t looked at, so it seems a straight fight between Ireland’s wingers of four years ago.

Stockdale might have been a ball magnet against Italy, making 151m off thirteen carries, but his missed tackle on Lorenzo Pani for Italy’s first try will have been a major black mark.

If Farrell wants X Factor he might go for the Ulster man, but it comes with a significant risk warning.