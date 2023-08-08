Cork refused to lose and delivered one of the great All-Ireland final displays

IN an excellent interview with Therese O’Callaghan in the Irish Examiner last Saturday, Ashling Thompson gave a revealing insight into the Cork mindset ahead of the All-Ireland camogie final against Waterford.

The road back to Croke Park had been an arduous journey for Thompson after rupturing her ACL last year but it had been all the more excruciating again for Cork after such serial disappointment along the way.

That pain had been continuously referred to by the players but Thompson neatly encapsulated just how deep it ran, and of how intent Cork were to ensure that they didn’t experience that heartbreak again.

“The fact we have got over Kilkenny and Galway, we can take huge confidence from it,” said Thompson. “But at the same time, we are in a place where we can’t leave it behind us. We have done that too many times in the last couple of years. If we don’t turn up, we will be crying into our drinks again on Sunday night. We can’t let ourselves down.”

Cork hadn’t really let themselves down in the finals they had lost, going down to Galway and Kilkenny in the 2021 and 2022 deciders by margins of just three and one point. In every knockout game Cork had lost since they had last been champions in 2018, they had been beaten by just one score, with the teams that beat them (Galway in the 2019 semi-final and Kilkenny in the 2020 semi-final) both going on to win the All-Ireland.

That’s a serious level of consistency but that is never good enough for a county that demands – and has repeatedly demanded – the highest standards possible in the camogie world. In that context, it was easy to see just how pumped and charged Cork were heading into Sunday. And how driven they were for atonement.

There was a sense that Cork were building to a strong performance, especially having coughed and spluttered their way through the early part of the season. Losing to Galway in Athenry in their group game was never going to derail Cork but it merely confirmed a trend that Cork had to break – it was another one-score defeat in a big game.

Having lost the league final to Galway, albeit by four points, Cork had got into a habit of failing to close out tight games. They’d also lost the 2022 league final to Galway by the same margin.

Going back even further, Cork had lost league semi-finals to Galway in 2021 (after extra-time) and Kilkenny in 2019, by just one score. Galway and Kilkenny have been the standard in recent years and, while Cork have been right there at that level, they knew that if they were to really make progress that they would have to start finding ways to win tight games again.

The tide finally began to turn in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Kilkenny, a game Cork won by one point. It was just the second game Cork had won at Croke Park in their six previous matches. It was also just the second time in their previous 10 knockout games against either Kilkenny or Galway – in league and championship – that Cork came out on top.

WATERSHED

Even more critical though, was that Cork finally won a tight game. In Croke Park. It definitely was a watershed moment in the season.

Cork were more comfortable than the final scoreline suggested in the semi-final against Galway but Cork still had to see the match out, winning by two points.

“We’ve struggled this year more than any other year I’ve been involved with,” said Thompson to O’Callaghan. “But we have that hunger to stick at it. Game by game, we are finally finding our form. And it has probably come at the right time.”

Cork's Fiona Keating and Saoirse McCarthy celebrate at the final whistle on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It had. Their team was getting stronger as the season progressed, especially their bench. Cork’s big game experience, especially in finals, was also bound to be a huge advantage against a Waterford side appearing in their first final.

And Cork made everything count early.

In the first half, their conversion rate was an impressive 77%, especially when compared to Waterford’s 30%.

The game was long over as a contest just five minutes into the second half with three quick-fire goals, which put Cork 18 points ahead.

PUMPED

If anything, the sequence of play right after Amy O’Connor’s second goal, and just before her third goal encapsulated just how driven, pumped, precise and ruthless Cork were all afternoon.

Rachael Walsh went on the attack right through the centre of the Cork defence but a gang of Cork players hunted her down and immediately initiated the counter-attack.

Another long and accurate ball into the Cork full-forward line – which was the standout feature of Cork’s play all afternoon – was picked up by Katrina Mackey, who bore down on goal before laying the ball on a plate for O’Connor for her hat-trick.

Cork never let up. When Annie Fitzgerald had a goal chance in the 47th minute, Libby Coppinger blocked her down. Cork had five players within 12 metres of the goal as Coppinger came away with the ball.

When Cork scored their fifth goal in the 50th minute from Fiona Keating, it originated from another turnover, which Cork forced by hunting Beth Carton down in possession in the middle of their defence.

By that stage, Cork resembled a ruthless, relentless threshing machine, where every play, every act was, not just an opportunity to win in style, but to purge the hurt of the last few years, especially the last two seasons.

And Cork did so in incredibly impressive fashion.