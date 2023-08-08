Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 10:25

Ger Cunningham: Barrs have a bit to work on before facing Sars on Friday

Slow start didn't cost the Premier Senior Hurling champions in opener against Newtownshandrum
St Finbarr's Eoin Keane is tackled by Newtownshandrum's Padraig Noonan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

ST Finbarr’s manager and coach Ger Cunningham was making sure his injured forward Padraig Buggy was getting the required treatment he calmly walked to the waiting press core a relieved man.

His side did enough to prevent an upset against Newtown in the opening round of their Premier SHC title defence.

“The bottom line is that anytime you come to Mourneabbey and get a win against Newtownshandrum you are bound to be pleased,” he said.

Cunningham believes when you are a dual club that the first-round game in the hurling championship can always be a tricky one.

“When the club footballers are out a week before hurling games preparations can be difficult and interrupted but look that’s the championship formula and we are united to make it work for us in both codes."

In the opening quarter, the Barrs struggled a little giving away silly frees as Cunningham reflected on this period.

They got nine points from frees in the first half as we gave away silly frees and it’s something we will be working on this week on the training ground.

“I felt in the second quarter the lads began playing the hurling we are capable of and once they got into gear before half time I was confident we would haul them down in the second half, especially with the wind advantage.” 

Newtownshandrum's Cathal Bowles is tackled by St Finbarr's Padraig Buggy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The free-taking of Jamie Coughlan came in for special mention.

“Jamie was clinical from long or short distances and with us giving him ample opportunities he duly punished us.” 

The Barrs chief was delighted in how his team finished the first half.

“We were seven points behind but we never lost our shape or game plan and the lads came good that helped us get to within two points of them at the break and there was no major panic in our dressing room only to brush up on a few silly errors.” 

Sarsfields were held to a draw by Kanturk earlier in the day but Cunningham believes there will be a few more twists and turns in this championship.

“Look I don’t think there was anybody expected Sars not to win against Kanturk but the reality is on any given day in this championship if you don’t bring your 'A game' to the table there is a strong possibility of getting turned over.

“Kanturk have been growing over the last few years and have some very good players and all we can do is concentrate on what we do best and hopefully it will be good enough against Sars on Friday.” 

The Barrs went into this game minus the Cahalane brothers Jack and Conor and although the former did play in the closing minutes Cunningham wasn’t sure whether they will make the starting line-up against Sars.

“We will continue to give them treatment and hopefully we will have a full complement of players available as we are playing one of the best teams in the county.

“Credit to these lads they are playing both codes and you are bound to suffer muscle injuries with the intensity involved in the modern game.” 

Newtownstandrum coach Paul Morrissey was positive after the game despite coming out on the wrong end.

“I thought we played reasonably well as we had a couple of injuries going into the game but credit to the Barrs they have lots of artillery and that’s the reason they are champions.

“We now have to brush ourselves down and hope we get some of our injured players back next weekend for our crucial game against Kanturk.” 

