Cloyne boss hails maturing players as they gear up for East Cork derby with Carrigtwohill

WHEN Cloyne and Fermoy last crossed swords in championship last summer it was Fermoy who took the spoils so Cloyne manager, James Nyhan, was understandably pleased with his side’s victory over the Avondhu side in Youghal in Group C of the Co-op Superstores SAHC on Saturday night.

“Yeah, it was a good team performance. We’ve been in the same group as Fermoy for the past three years so we knew what we were going to get down here today. They got the better of us last year in Dungourney.

"We knew coming down here that we had to be on the top of our game. Our lads are maturing, the average age is about 23 or 24, some of them have been around the block a long time but they’re maturing an awful lot and I could sense in the past few weeks that there was a big game in them.

“Conditions were tough. We lost the toss, played with the wind but it benefitted us majorly. We built up a big lead and once we matched Fermoy point for point in the second half, we knew we’d be there or thereabouts in the end.”

Mikey Cahill’s goal was a key score in the game as it gave Cloyne a nine-point cushion going into the break. Nyhan revealed that his forwards are encouraged to go for the jugular while he was also happy with his half-back, Diarmuid Byrne who hit 0-2.

I’d say Mikey is a goal-a-game championship man to be fair to him, and he wouldn’t be long telling you either!

"The thing is, Ian Cahill is a big target man in there and Mikey played a brilliant one-two off him for the goal.

"We played a challenge game there recently and they got five goals between them. Goals are something we’ve been working on.

"Goals win games, that hasn’t changed. We have given the lads licence to go for goals and Mikey took the chance. In the second half, he could have had another one but that’s something to work on. It’s only the first round.

“Diarmuid Byrne is only out of U19 and he has a fierce engine on him, very fit guy, a very good hurler. A good team needs good half-backs and if they can score then too, you’re going to be in the game all of the time.”

The win leaves Cloyne facing into an East Cork derby with Carrigtwohill full of confidence and it is a challenge that Nyhan is looking forward to.

“We’ve Carrigtwohill next Saturday in Killeagh. We always have great battles with Carrigtwohill. They’re probably one of the favourites for the championship. They’re a very, very good team but we’ll go there next Saturday with the same frame of mind and hopefully come out with something.”