John Mortell: Ballyhea targeted Courceys clash after painful defeat last season

IT was no surprise that Ballyhea manager John Mortell was delighted to see his charges see off Courcey Rovers in Mallow last week – a win that puts his side in good shape to make the quarter-finals of this season’s SAHC.

After avenging the loss of 12 months previous to the same opposition Mortell was candid about his first target going into the 2023 campaign - the game he and his side were focused on was round one.

“We know from last year the importance of winning the first round and obviously after the pain that Courcey Rovers inflicted on us in last year’s county quarter-final we really had targeted this game and thankfully we got the result – we are thrilled."

The game was in the balance for long periods however one 60-second spell had a big bearing on the result according to the man charged with bringing Premier Senior status back to the Avondhu club.

"Ourselves and Courceys have a good old record between us now and it is always going to be close. There is very little between these sides. The crucial moment of this game really was mid-way through the second half when they went down and got their goal but Pa O’Callaghan went straight back down the other end and got ours – that really was massive for the game and for us.

"Of course, this is a great win for us and you can see what it means to everyone but it is still only one win and we just have to go again with a huge match against Newcestown next week but that said this is a very good start for us and that is important."

Ballyhea’s talisman Pa O’Callaghan top scored with 1-9 but the influence of young Joseph Hickey off the bench couldn’t be understated.

“To be honest Joseph was very close to starting but he is only a young lad. We knew that in the modern game the bench is very important and we knew that Joseph and all the other lads off the bench would give us something and today Joseph just showed how good a player he is with two huge scores when we needed them.

"It really is just a case of regrouping again now and get ready for a terrific side in Newcestown.

This is a great competition and every group in the championship is tough, and our group is no different – that is why we knew we had to win today.

"You can’t rest on your laurels. We had a great win today but we have to back that up next week - the pressure is still on – there are no easy games, all teams are in with a shout but for tonight we can enjoy this one before getting the lads back to it for next weekend."