Newcestown's belief carries them but Blarney must quickly regroup for Courcey Rovers

NEWCESTOWN came from five points down to beat Blarney in their Cork SAHC opener on Ovens on Saturday - and no one knows better than the winning manager what it means for Newcestown's championship campaign.

“It’s the goal of every team to win the first one because it always feels like the most difficult," said Cha Wilson.

"You’re looking at a real uphill battle if you don’t win the first game, mentally as much as anything, so it was a hugely important win. At half-time it didn’t look like that but we turned it around."

Wilson put his side's first-half lethargy down to a heavily impacted build-up to the game.

“It’s probably not very surprising because we hadn't played any practice game and hadn’t played a game in a number of weeks plus we had a few injuries."

Nevertheless the step up in Newcestown's second-half performance - when not many would have predicted a turnaround in their favour - was noteworthy and something positive to build on for next week's second-round clash against Ballyhea.

In terms of the interval re-set, Wilson explained: "Really we had nothing to lose.

The message was just believe in ourselves and believe in each other.

"At that stage, we had nothing to lose but to have a right good crack at it. We felt we were more than good enough to win the game.

“We hadn’t looked after ourselves, we didn’t put our best foot forward. We sort of left ourselves down really and I think the players knew that and were anxious to get out there and put it right."

Newcestown were led by the immense presence of Eddie Kenneally. In a man-of-the-match performance, the Newcestown number 11 managed 1-10 and was a massive factor in his team’s second-half resurgence.

Blarney manager Michael Barrett was full of praise for his side's first-half efforts but wasn’t under any illusions that Newcestown weren’t deserved winners on the day.

“They came at us in the first half too, they had 1-2 on the board very early on. I think our fellas played well after that. We kept them scoreless for 15 or 16 minutes of the first half so we were well on top.

“But in the second half, Newcestown really came out with a huge intensity and really came at us. Their half-forward line in particular, in comparison to ours, were winning a lot of ball and were winning a lot of puck outs. That gave them a huge platform to build from. They were winning frees and getting scores easily from that.

“It's something we’re going to have to work on. It’s difficult that they have big men in there on that line and they’re very good in the air. Fair play to them they really came out second half and grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and drove on. We just have to go back and regroup now."

Blarney face Courcey Rovers next Saturday in Ovens in Round 2.