Cork city boss Liam Buckley happy with the performance but not the result against Rovers

CORK CITY'S interim manager and sporting director Liam Buckley saw a lot of positives from his side’s performance against Shamrock Rovers last Sunday.

Despite being narrowly defeated by the champions Buckley believes that City can build on their display against Rovers and use it as a platform for their remaining league games this season.

He said: “It was a disappointing result. I thought the lads played very well.

"If we put in that sort of performance until the end of the season I’m sure we will pick up points, that’s for sure. I think we played reasonably okay.

"There wasn’t much in the game. We just gave two poor goals away. That said; they are going to go on to win the league. We have 10 games left to play and we have got to make sure that we turn up like that and we put in a shift.

“I don’t think there was a lot in the game. I thought Rovers were marginally better on the ball.

"But we did a lot better than we have been doing. We have worked hard. The lads worked hard.

“We have got a lot of ballers. As I said, they are all good individually, collectively; we have got to put that together.

Ben Worman could start on Friday after making his debut off the bench against Shamrock Rovers

"It was better this evening and we need to look back and reflect on that from a performance point of view and see if we can take that into the next match and move on from there.

“The most important thing for me is the performance because as long as you get a good performance, you will pick up results along the way.”

Ben Worman made his debut for the club when he came on as a late substitute in the game. Buckley believes that the former Cambridge United player will add quality to the squad.

“He’s trained well. He’s come in the back end of a pre-season from England.

"He probably needs a game or two to get up to speed. He’s got plenty of ability. He’s got League 1 experience. I’ve no doubt he will be a good signing for us.

"He’s a baller and he will definitely be a good signing. He will play through the middle, and he can play defensively or offensively. I thought he did well when he came on.”

This Friday City will be hopeful of ending their seven league game winless run when they take on bottom of the table UCD at Turner's Cross.

Ahead of the clash against UCD on Friday, Buckley is hopeful that Ruairi Keating will be available for selection again after the striker has missed the club’s previous three matches due to the loss of his father.

The club’s sporting director is also hopeful that some injured players will be fit for the game, and believes that the students will provide a test for City on Friday.

“I didn’t think there was a huge amount in it. We should have Ruairi back as well next week please God.

"We will have a look at others. We have five or six players out injured, so if anyone comes back we will have strength in subs.

"But we have to, right through to the end of the season, use that as some sort of benchmark for us from a performance point of view.

"We have to be as competitive as we were here this evening for the remainder of the season.

“UCD have been tricky opposition for everyone. We have to prepare as best as we possibly can do this week and give ourselves a chance to win the game."