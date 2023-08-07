Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 10:40

Cork city boss Liam Buckley happy with the performance but not the result against Rovers

Ruairi Keating should be back in the side for the game with UCD on Friday and that's a huge boost to the team
Cork city boss Liam Buckley happy with the performance but not the result against Rovers

Cork City owner Dermot Usher, left, and sporting director Liam Buckley before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

CORK CITY'S interim manager and sporting director Liam Buckley saw a lot of positives from his side’s performance against Shamrock Rovers last Sunday. 

Despite being narrowly defeated by the champions Buckley believes that City can build on their display against Rovers and use it as a platform for their remaining league games this season.

He said: “It was a disappointing result. I thought the lads played very well. 

"If we put in that sort of performance until the end of the season I’m sure we will pick up points, that’s for sure. I think we played reasonably okay. 

"There wasn’t much in the game. We just gave two poor goals away. That said; they are going to go on to win the league. We have 10 games left to play and we have got to make sure that we turn up like that and we put in a shift.

“I don’t think there was a lot in the game. I thought Rovers were marginally better on the ball. 

"But we did a lot better than we have been doing. We have worked hard. The lads worked hard.

“We have got a lot of ballers. As I said, they are all good individually, collectively; we have got to put that together. 

Ben Worman could start on Friday after making his debut off the bench against Shamrock Rovers
Ben Worman could start on Friday after making his debut off the bench against Shamrock Rovers

"It was better this evening and we need to look back and reflect on that from a performance point of view and see if we can take that into the next match and move on from there.

“The most important thing for me is the performance because as long as you get a good performance, you will pick up results along the way.” 

Ben Worman made his debut for the club when he came on as a late substitute in the game. Buckley believes that the former Cambridge United player will add quality to the squad.

“He’s trained well. He’s come in the back end of a pre-season from England. 

"He probably needs a game or two to get up to speed. He’s got plenty of ability. He’s got League 1 experience. I’ve no doubt he will be a good signing for us. 

"He’s a baller and he will definitely be a good signing. He will play through the middle, and he can play defensively or offensively. I thought he did well when he came on.” 

This Friday City will be hopeful of ending their seven league game winless run when they take on bottom of the table UCD at Turner's Cross. 

Ahead of the clash against UCD on Friday, Buckley is hopeful that Ruairi Keating will be available for selection again after the striker has missed the club’s previous three matches due to the loss of his father. 

The club’s sporting director is also hopeful that some injured players will be fit for the game, and believes that the students will provide a test for City on Friday.

“I didn’t think there was a huge amount in it. We should have Ruairi back as well next week please God. 

"We will have a look at others. We have five or six players out injured, so if anyone comes back we will have strength in subs. 

"But we have to, right through to the end of the season, use that as some sort of benchmark for us from a performance point of view. 

"We have to be as competitive as we were here this evening for the remainder of the season.

“UCD have been tricky opposition for everyone. We have to prepare as best as we possibly can do this week and give ourselves a chance to win the game."

More in this section

Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers
Republic of Ireland v Poland - U15 International Friendly Cathal Heffernan set for switch from AC Milan to Newcastle
Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories
Cork Soccer
<p>Zarak The Brave and Paul Townend (green) get the better of Jesse Evans and Sean Flanagan (red) to win the Galway Hurdle for owners Simon Munir &amp; Isacc Souede and trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more