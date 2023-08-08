John Horgan: Glen Rovers and Midleton could be the game of the season

THE headline act on the Premier Cork County SHC stage over the weekend was the collision of the Rockies and the Glen in the opening game of the group that also contains Midleton and Bishopstown.

Games at the group stage of any championship are all about securing the victory, particularly the first outing.

Everything else is of secondary importance, the type of performance that supporters might be looking for can come later, being one of the two teams to emerge from the group is all that matters.

There were high expectations of a very good game of hurling between the great city rivals at Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday night but, sadly, they did not materialise.

In their final outing before the commencement of the championship, the Rockies were a well-beaten docket in the SHL final by Sarsfields and the outcome was never in doubt.

That rather flat performance certainly dampened things in Church Road and the message was very clear, significant improvement needed to be forthcoming.

Of course, the league and championship are poles apart and any objective assessment of a team cannot be made until the latter begins.

The Rockies management had obviously sought improvement in a lot of sectors and they must have been delighted with how their players responded against the men from Blackpool.

They might have been slightly disappointed to have gone to the dressing rooms at the interval on level terms having been the better of the two teams in the opening 30 minutes.

The Glen had ended the half with a wonder point from Patrick Horgan and subsequently took the lead for the first time in the game shortly after the resumption.

However, that was as good as it got for them with the Rockies almost taking complete control thereafter.

Defensively and offensively, they became the more forceful unit and were emphatic and deserving winners in the end and in the process delivering a real statement of intent that they will be a team to keep a very close eye on going forward.

Of course, nobody can predict what will happen over the coming weeks and months but they are now clear favourites to be one of the two teams in the group that will progress to the knockout stage of the championship.

Robbie Cotter was the standout forward on duty, delivering an impressive 2-4 from open play and the team, for the most part, played as a unit.

Robbie Cotter, Blackrock, reacts to this breaking ball ahead of Paul Leopold, Sarsfields. Picture: Dan Linehan

Far too many of the Glen team didn't measure up on the night and there's huge pressure on now to get a result against Midleton next weekend.

With the Rockies odds on favourites to bag two more points against Bishopstown, it is a near imperative for the Glen to secure a result.

Another loss and their championship aspirations for the year will be finished and their final outing against Bishopstown, if the 'Town lose again, will be a dead rubber.

Some people are a bit mystified that next weekend is a hurling one again and two losses in the space of a week means that a club will not play championship hurling again for 12 months.

The thinking in some quarters is that it should be every second weekend, one hurling followed by football or vice-versa.

REALITY

But it is what it is and there is a stark reality for all the teams who lost over the weekend is that they must quickly get back on the horse, otherwise it's journeys end.

Midleton, as expected, easily took care of business against Bishopstown and they must now be favourites to emerge from the aforementioned group.

But you never write off the Glen but the great spirit of this great club must be far more evident in Carrigtwohill next weekend.

Cormac Beausang was Midleton's main man against the Town, converting some sublime points from midfield in a game that never ignited and was over as any sort of a contest a long way out. David Cremin was another player to make a mark for Midleton while their defence was never really bothered.

Pairc Ui Rinn was in fine condition again but unfortunately the three senior games there over the weekend never really caught fire.

Douglas will be very happy with their fairly emphatic win over Erin's Own who now find themselves sailing in choppy waters in their group.

Alan Cadogan, Douglas making his way past Erin’s Own's Dara Twomey. Picture: Dan Linehan

Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston were two players that the Erin's Own defence found hard to handle and when a team contains two forwards of their quality, it's a decent starting off point.

Kingston's goal from a 20-metre free was well executed and it certainly caught the Erin's Own rearguard off guard.

Erin's Own are always a tough championship to break down and for a good while here they were dogged enough.

But, as in a lot of games over the weekend, the significant wind was a big factor and Douglas made full use of it in the second half.

To be fair, Robbie O'Flynn was a massive loss for Erin's Own and on a positive note, young Peter O'Shea looks a fine prospect.

Maybe the biggest talking point of the weekend was the fine draw that Kanturk secured against one of the championship favourites, Sars.

Sars had looked hugely impressive in the league final win over the Rockies but again the championship is a different story. And teams like Kanturk, Charleville, and Newtown among others should never be underestimated and Sars, by all accounts, were fortunate enough to collect a point.

Of course, it's very early days yet and things could change quickly in a week but for every loser in every grade, the margin for error is now almost zero.

It's a very quick turnaround for all the teams and not much time either to get a whole lot done on the training ground.

For those that came up short in their openers, there is likely to be changes, personnel-wise or tactically.

Squad depth will come into play too and management teams have a big job on their hands in trying to get more out of their players.

The title holders, the 'Barrs were given a testing time of it for a good while against Newtownshandrum but they probably expected that and getting the victory in the end will have been very pleasing for Ger Cunningham and his management team.

Next up for them is Sars and that game takes on a little bit more significance now after the point dropped by the Riverstown outfit.

The stakes were high last weekend, they have become twice as high now, even more so for those who opened with a loss.