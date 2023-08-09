Ballincollig manager Danny Dwyer extremely disappointed with defeat to Dungourney

LAST weekend, Ballincollig became the latest in a long list of hurling teams to show that league form does not translate to championship, no matter how well your league campaign turns out.

The Village were outstanding in Division 2 this year, picking up wins against Courcey Rovers, Bishopstown, Midleton, Mallow, Newtownshandrum and Fermoy. Three of those are Premier Senior clubs, while the other three are among the Senior A ranks, and yet, when it came to the crunch, Ballincollig failed to defeat newly promoted Dungourney.

After qualifying for the league final and securing promotion to Division 1, you would be forgiven for expecting Ballincollig to push on this year and compete in the latter stages of the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

They have to beat Bandon this weekend. Anything else, and their Premier Intermediate championship will end prematurely.

I’m sure that they’ll be favourites heading into it again, but as Dungourney proved, that counts for little.

Ballincollig manager Danny Dwyer was dejected after the game, and expressed his frustration to The Echo in his post-match interview.

[I’m] very disappointed. Look, [we] lost by a point. We gave away 13 frees, they scored 1-14, so really disappointed with that,” he said. “The flip side of that – we missed all bar two frees I think, so we’re very disappointed with that. We definitely had the chances to win it, and we didn't.

“The league doesn’t bother us, the league is the league. Championship is championship. We’re judged on championship, and it was out goal to beat Dungourney tonight and we didn't do it, and we’ve ourselves to blame really. We’ve a big game now against Bandon next Saturday, and we need to train with that in mind.

“We’ve no other choice really. We either win that, or we’re out of the championship. So it's as simple as that, so that's what we're going for.” When asked about the refereeing decisions that can be so influential in such tight games, Dwyer replied, “Look, I suppose every team is going to say when they don’t win, they didn’t get the rub of the green, but like we felt we could have got a few other calls that did go against us.

“So, I mean, we saw the one there, the free that everyone had thought it was over the bar, but look I’m not going to go making any excuses or sour grapes, Dungourney won the game and that’s the way it is.

“I don't have the stats now at the moment, but I think we missed it was 8 or 9 scoreable frees. You can't do that, obviously. So, that's a huge disappointment for us.

“We tried three different free takers on the night. The frees have been going well all year, but it just didn’t happen tonight and that’s a massive disappointment.”