Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 03:51

Ballincollig manager Danny Dwyer extremely disappointed with defeat to Dungourney

The Village were left in disbelief after losing to Dungourney in their tightly contested Premier IHC opener
Ballincollig manager Danny Dwyer extremely disappointed with defeat to Dungourney

Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan clashes with Dungourney's Conor Padden and Mike Leahy over a high ball. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

LAST weekend, Ballincollig became the latest in a long list of hurling teams to show that league form does not translate to championship, no matter how well your league campaign turns out.

The Village were outstanding in Division 2 this year, picking up wins against Courcey Rovers, Bishopstown, Midleton, Mallow, Newtownshandrum and Fermoy. Three of those are Premier Senior clubs, while the other three are among the Senior A ranks, and yet, when it came to the crunch, Ballincollig failed to defeat newly promoted Dungourney.

After qualifying for the league final and securing promotion to Division 1, you would be forgiven for expecting Ballincollig to push on this year and compete in the latter stages of the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

They have to beat Bandon this weekend. Anything else, and their Premier Intermediate championship will end prematurely.

I’m sure that they’ll be favourites heading into it again, but as Dungourney proved, that counts for little.

Ballincollig manager Danny Dwyer was dejected after the game, and expressed his frustration to The Echo in his post-match interview.

[I’m] very disappointed. Look, [we] lost by a point. We gave away 13 frees, they scored 1-14, so really disappointed with that,” he said. “The flip side of that – we missed all bar two frees I think, so we’re very disappointed with that. We definitely had the chances to win it, and we didn't.

“The league doesn’t bother us, the league is the league. Championship is championship. We’re judged on championship, and it was out goal to beat Dungourney tonight and we didn't do it, and we’ve ourselves to blame really. We’ve a big game now against Bandon next Saturday, and we need to train with that in mind.

“We’ve no other choice really. We either win that, or we’re out of the championship. So it's as simple as that, so that's what we're going for.” When asked about the refereeing decisions that can be so influential in such tight games, Dwyer replied, “Look, I suppose every team is going to say when they don’t win, they didn’t get the rub of the green, but like we felt we could have got a few other calls that did go against us.

“So, I mean, we saw the one there, the free that everyone had thought it was over the bar, but look I’m not going to go making any excuses or sour grapes, Dungourney won the game and that’s the way it is.

“I don't have the stats now at the moment, but I think we missed it was 8 or 9 scoreable frees. You can't do that, obviously. So, that's a huge disappointment for us.

“We tried three different free takers on the night. The frees have been going well all year, but it just didn’t happen tonight and that’s a massive disappointment.”

More in this section

The Open 2023 - Day Two - Royal Liverpool The Longshot: Lowry among the high-profile FedEx absentees
Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad
Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller
#Cork GAA#HurlingCork Sport
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy review the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Analysing round one of the Cork club hurling championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more