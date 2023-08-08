SAHC: Opening win sets Carrigtwohill up for derby clash with Cloyne

A pivotal East Cork derby awaits Carrigtwohill after a strong opening in their quest to win the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC.

On Sunday, they overcame Mallow on a 2-20 to 2-9 scoreline at Church Road in Group C, with Seán Walsh and Liam Gosnelll the goalscorers. With Cloyne having beaten Fermoy – semi-finalists last year – in the same section on Saturday evening, this Saturday’s all-Imokilly clash in Killeagh will offer the carrot of almost-certain qualification for the knockout stages.

Carrigtwohill led by 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time here having played with the wind and manager Frank Flannery was impressed with how they pushed on after half-time.

“A lot of the first-round results are up in the air and I think that league form has gone out the window a bit,” he said.

“We opted to play with the wind in the first half and maybe we didn’t capitalise as much – we actually played better against the wind. I think, at times, maybe our style of play suits against the wind.

“We found that in practice games and we held our own in the league against the wind, so we were happy enough at half-time, to be honest with you.

“The aerial threat of the two Hayeses [Denis and Seán of Mallow] was always going to be a factor.”

Liam Gosnell of Carrigtwohill drives towards goal with Paul Lyons in pursuit during the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC game at Church Road. Picture: Denis Boyle

On the resumption, Carrig scored six unanswered points, with Mallow unable to add to their interval tally until the 46th minute, despite the elements. Flannery was delighted with the parsimony of his defence, the concession of two late goals – a free and a penalty by Seán Hayes – notwithstanding.

“Very much,” he said, “our backs were very stern for most of the second half.

“We’ve a good set of backs and our forwards worked very hard in that third quarter, after half-time. Once the supply isn’t coming down, you’ve a great chance.

You’d be a bit disappointed towards the end, we conceded two goals for indiscipline, to be honest. We’d like to eradicate that going forward.”

In that sense, there is a quick turnaround. With both sides on two points, there is a lot riding on the game even beyond the derby element.

Flannery is certainly expecting a tough test, having had a chance to scout the opposition in their 1-18 to 1-14 victory over Fermoy.

“We went down to see Cloyne on Saturday night, they were awesome,” he said.

“They’re very physical, very aggressive and mad for goals. A local derby match like that, regardless of league form, there won’t be a puck of a ball in it next Saturday in Killeagh.”