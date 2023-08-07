IAHC and PJHC: Ballygiblin maintain momentum with Douglas win

In the Co-op SuperStores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship, the All-Ireland junior champions Ballygiblin got off to a winning start as they beat Douglas by 1-12 to 1-10 in Group C - but draws were more common than wins in the grade.

The junior A champions of 2021 and premier junior winners last year, the North Cork side led by 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time – Gavin O’Shea with the Douglas goal – and had a Seán O’Sullivan goal in the second half while Joseph O’Sullivan was characteristically accurate from frees.

Joining Ballygiblin at the top of the table are Midleton, who beat last year’s beaten finalists Cloughduv by 2-12 to 1-12. The two Cians – Crowley and Farmer – had first-half goals for the Magpies’ second team, who trailed by 1-8 to 2-4 at half-time, Eoghan McNabola netting for Cloughduv. Aaron Mulcahy also weighed in with second-half points for the winners.

Incredibly, the two games in that section were the only ones to produce winners as Group A and Group B remain all square after the opening rounds.

While Aghada trailed Aghabullogue by five points in Páirc Uí Rinn with 10 minutes to go on Sunday, they managed to reel in their Muskerry opponents as Will Leahy, Charlie Terry and Kevin O’Hanlon all scored to leave it 1-17 each at the end. John Corkery’s goal and points from Shane Tarrant had put Aghabullogue in control while Mark McCarthy found the net in the first half for Aghada. On Friday night, Youghal and Lisgoold shared 34 points evenly in Castlemartyr.

On Saturday in Ballinlough in Group B, Blackrock and Mayfield were close all the way through. While Mayfield had a 0-10 to 0-8 half-time lead, the Rockies were strong at the start of the second half and Darragh Browne’s goal made it 1-11 to 0-12. They moved four ahead as the end neared but Mayfield came back and David O’Neill’s goal levelled before Nicky Kelly put them in front. Fionn Coleman was on hand to equalise at the death for Blackrock, 1-16 each the final score.

In the other game on Sunday, Sarsfields led Kildorrery by 0-6 to 0-5 at Glanworth. Shane O’Regan’s goal gave Sars a boost but Pierce Pigott replied in find for the Avondhu side and it finished 1-13 each

The Barryroe GAA Club official website made no bones about their good fortune in the Premier JHC.

The final score against Ballygarvan in their Group B opener on Saturday was 2-19 to 1-21 and the report on the Barryroe site began, “Bandon guards are on the hunt for 20 suspects known to be from the Barryroe area after an audacious smash and grab in a sunny and windy Charlie Hurley Park this afternoon. The victims are still reeling in disbelief at the manner of their shakedown.”

Lee Quilligan (right) scored 1-4 as Glen Rovers beat Erin's Own in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Having battled hard against the side who won Division 6 of the RedFM Hurling League, Barryroe looked set for a narrow defeat as Ballygarvan led by 1-21 to 1-19 with time almost up. However, at the death, Olan O’Donovan took a free that found Adam McSweeney in space and he launched a shot from 25 yards that ended up in the net, sending the Barryroe faithful wild.

O’Donovan had scored the earlier goal from a free, while Ryan O’Donovan finished with five points and goalkeeper Micheál Whelton got three from dead balls. Niall Dowd netted for Ballygarvan as they led by 1-4 to 0-1 in the opening stages, while Mark Kennefick, Patrick Sheehan and Piarais O’Halloran were among the points for the Carrigdhoun side.

In the same group on Saturday, Barryroe’s Carbery neighbours Kilbrittain got the better of Milford in Banteer, 0-19 to 1-12 the final score, with Mark Hickey scoring 13 points for the 2021 beaten finalists.

Last year’s finalists Tracton were beaten 0-24 to 0-19 by Argideen Rangers in Ballinspittle in Group A on Sunday. John Michael O’Callaghan finished with 0-13 for the Timoleague side while Pádraig Butler had four points, with Ronan Walsh Tracton’s top scorer with eight.

Also in that section on Sunday, Glen Rovers were 1-16 to 1-14 winners against Erin’s Own at Ballincollig. Lee Quilligan top-scored for the city side with 1-4 while Conor Dorris grabbed six points. Stephen Horgan found the net for their Glounthaune opponents, with Alan Bowen scoring four points.

In Group C on Sunday, two late goals from Meelin’s Mikey McAuliffe turned a 0-17 to 0-15 deficit into a 2-15 to 0-19 win over Russell Rovers. The goalscorer had earlier notched four points while Nicholas Linehan had seven to his name. Brian Hartnett was the scorer-in-chief for Division 5 league champions Rovers, landing eight points.

Elsewhere, St Catherine’s beat St Finbarr’s by 2-18 to 1-12 in Cobh. Daniel Mangan and William Leamy scored goals for the East Cork side to give them a 2-5 to 0-7 half-time lead, and while Jamie Lenihan’s goal had the Barrs within three in the second half, Catherine’s pushed on again.

