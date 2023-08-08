Premier Senior Hurling off to an explosive start as Cork players show their class

IT has seemed an age for the Premier Senior Hurling Championship to get going, since Cork’s Munster Championship exit on 28 May.

Based on the action from the opening week we can declare that it was certainly worth the wait. We’ve already witnessed some great team displays and individual performances, as well as some flat ones too, as there was certainly no shortage of talking points.

When the first round fixtures were announced the Fr O’Neill’s v Charleville Group B fixture in Rathcormac jumped out as particularly interesting, as you felt the winner could become serious dark horses for the title, whereas the loser was going to struggle to emerge from the group, given the presence of Douglas and Erin’s Own.

The fact that the two sides, who know each other well given they clashed in the 2020 SAHC decider which the north Cork side won by a single point, ended in a draw will have surprised no one, as it had draw written all over it, but it does nothing in terms of telling us which of the two clubs are likely to progress to the knockout stages.

Douglas’ 11-point victory over Erin’s Own has suggested that they will be big players in the group and that the Glounthaune club might struggle this year in the absence of their main man Robbie O’Flynn.

Conor Kingston has his path blocked by Erin’s Own's James O'Carroll. Picture: Dan Linehan

With that in mind, Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville will both see their fixture against Erin’s Own as must-wins if they are to have any chance of emerging, although it is probably unwise to write off Erin’s Own this early given their brilliant recent record in this competition.

They scored 0-17 against Douglas but were reliant on the free-taking prowess of Eoghan Murphy, and it is difficult to see how they are going to score heavily without the services of O’Flynn.

Charleville will get the first go at them in Mallow on Sunday, and by the time that one throws in we’ll have heard of the result of the Douglas v Fr O’Neill’s game the day before, where the potential tussle of Shane Kingston v Ger Millerick could be fascinating.

It might be the Ballymacoda club's first year at this grade, but you can’t help shake the feeling that if they can get one big win under their belt they can ride the wave of that momentum and go far in their first crack at this grade.

Any side that has the firepower of the likes of Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne will always have a puncher's chance in any game.

One of the surprises of the weekend was another draw, with Kanturk sharing the spoils with fancied Sarsfields in Fermoy. Sars underwhelmed in last year’s championship so would have been eager to back up their impressive league form in their Group C opener.

In the end, the Duhallow side probably left their highly-rated opponents off the hook, as they missed a couple of chances late on to scalp them.

Kanturk's Aidan Walsh gets off his pass from Sarsfield's Colm McCarthy during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC at Fermoy. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Suddenly Friday’s fixture between Sars and the Barrs has taken on extra significance.

Reigning champions St Finbarr’s came from five down early on against Newtownshandrum to win by six in the end, with All-Ireland U20 winning star Ben Cunningham being the scorer-in-chief with fourteen points. It is not unusual for him to be scoring so heavily, but the fact that half of those points were from play was certainly noteworthy and will have been noted by Cork manager Pat Ryan.

The contributions of Ethan Twomey and William Buckley would also have been of interest, with them scoring two and three, respectively.

Arguably the biggest statement of intent from the opening weekend came from Blackrock, as they easily disposed of the challenge of Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday evening.

Blackrock's Peter Lenihan tackling Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan. Picture: Denis Boyle

The Rockies were not able to start Alan Connolly, but they still had the sharpshooting Robbie Cotter to spearhead their attack, as he plundered 2-4 from play on the night, and he was backed by the likes of Kevin and Mark O’Keeffe, Tadhg Deasy and Daniel Meaney. Ultimately, the Glen had no answer for the Cormacks, the Cashmans and the O’Keeffes in the middle eight, despite decent resistance from Patrick Horgan, Dean Brosnan and Simon Kennefick.

The Glen now face Midleton in Carrigtwohill on Sunday in what is essentially a knockout tie for them, as if they lose that their year is probably over just nine days into the championship.