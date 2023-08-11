Premier SHC: Predicting the winners of this weekend's crunch Cork hurling fixtures

THE next round of Premier Senior Hurling action gets underway tonight with Sarsfields facing reigning champions St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn and it has all the ingredients to be a classic.

The Riverstown side were tipped as one of the favourites to take the crown from the Barrs but were certainly underwhelming against Kanturk.

The Barrs hardly had it easy against Newtownshandrum, but they were able to pull away in the latter stages and secure a win in the opener.

I’d expect their class to shine through again this time around, despite both teams being so well-matched.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Saturday’s Páirc Uí Rinn doubleheader kicks off with Bishopstown versus Blackrock, and it’s hard to see anyone but the Rockies emerging victorious.

The southsiders saved their best for championship with an excellent performace against the Glen last week, and if Bishopstown aren’t careful, they could find themselves on the end of a hammering much worse than the one they received from Midleton.

Peter Lenihan of Blackrock tackling Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan. Picture Denis Boyle

With Robbie Cotter netting twice against Rovers, along with the incredible displays from Mark and Kevin O’Keeffe, the Rockies should have more than enough firepower when they face Bishopstown on Saturday.

Verdict: Blackrock

Newtownshandrum and Kanturk face each other in a big game in Charleville, with both teams desperately needing a win, should they wish to qualify from the group.

No doubt it will be a hard-fought and intense game, but I expect that Kanturk will just edge it.

Colin Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin impressed in their big result against League champions Sarsfields, and should they turn up with another strong performace here, they should be able to muster the scores, and in turn, a valuable two points in Group C.

Verdict: Kanturk

Fr O'Neill's Jason Hankard bursting past Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Last year’s Senior A champions have impressed all season, and though they’ll be disappointed having only drawn with Charleville, Fr O’Neill’s will certainly believe they can get a result in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Douglas started very well with a big win against Erin’s Own, and though in recent years they’ve been criticised for not showing up when it matters, their experience should play to hand.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a draw here, and I expect that the east Cork side will give Douglas a run for their money, but even with the momentum that Fr O’Neill’s have, Douglas should pull through.

Verdict: Douglas

On Sunday, Glen Rovers face Midleton in Carrigtwohill for what is arguably the game to watch this weekend.

Rovers are in desperate need of a win, while the Magpies can secure passage to the knockouts with a victory over the northsiders.

Midleton certainly won’t want to rely on beating Blackrock in the final group game, and so both teams will come out swinging in ruthless championship fashion.

It’s such a tough one to call, with both sides having intercounty firepower and the fiery aggression needed to win at this level. I’m expecting a battle for the ages, but I’m going for the safe prediction.

Verdict: Glen-Midleton draw

Charleville and Erin’s Own meet in Mallow on Sunday in a pivotal Group B clash. The Caherlag side lost to Douglas last time out and will be desperate to pick up a result here, in an attempt to avoid a relegation playoff.

This is the best shot they have at doing just that. Erin’s Own have a relatively decent team and some great young players that will only get better, but without the injured Robbie O’Flynn, they really lack firepower.

He will be sorely missed this weekend, and it’s a huge boost to the north Cork side, who will enjoy Darragh Fitzgibbon’s presence.

Verdict: Charleville