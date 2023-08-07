Saoirse Noonan on leaving Cork behind to develop her game

IN January 2022, Saoirse Noonan had a decision to make.

She had just scored her first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team in a World Cup qualifier against Georgia and an opportunity came up to move to England from Shelbourne.

“Am I going to move, am I not going to move, am I going to stay with Shelbourne,” were some of her thoughts as she braced for a potential transfer to the FA Women’s Championship.

Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne in action against Aoibheann Clancy of Wexford Youths. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The deal was signed and the striker had to learn a whole new way of living in the second tier of the English football pyramid.

“The passing is a lot sharper I think,” she said as she compared the two leagues and the differences between them.

“League of Ireland is definitely going the right way, but over here football is everyone’s life. It’s our job right now.

“Everyone is driven. Back home, there is still a small bit of players getting in the way of things because they just want to play football and they have a bit of skill and they want to play for whatever club it may be.

“Then you have top, top players that are trying to carry the team nearly.

“I think it is tough because you want those players to keep developing and you want those players below them to have that push but not every player has that drive to go on and make it as an international or to make it their full-time job.

Definitely at home you would have a big pool that would love it but not everyone has the drive to do it. That’s where it differs from over here.

“You’re only playing with players that have that drive and have the commitment and do nothing else but ball every day. That is the biggest difference.

“Obviously facility wise it is slightly different, but again, that is because it is full-time over here.

“You are in a professional environment and this is everyone’s job. You get up and go to work.

“At home, it is a lot harder because you are doing it out of the good of your heart. You’re doing it because you love the game. You’re not getting a wage if you don’t show up.

“To be fair, a lot of times you don’t miss training unless it is something huge. You’re not going to ring up and tell the gaffer that you can’t make training.

“Here there is bigger consequences. You might get dropped for a game. Here it is your job.

“It is hard to compare them when you’re getting paid to play and you’re in every day. When I was at home I was in college and working.

“You have a lot more going on in your life. You can’t just pack up your job to go play League of Ireland because you’re not getting paid for it.”

ADAPTED

Once Noonan left the League of Ireland and joined Durham, she was welcomed into a full-time environment that took a little bit of time to get used to.

“I think the Women’s National League is going in the right direction. I half-prepared myself. I’d been on a few trials and I kind of knew what going into a professional club was like,” she explained.

“Obviously the first few sessions were really intense.

You think you’re fit when you get here and then you are chasing your tail trying to catch up with everyone and perform at a high standard for three or four days a week.

“Whereas we weren’t training as intense. You’re not in as much. You’re not in the pitch or in the gym as much.

“It was just getting used to it really but I think I prepared myself for it and I settled in well. It is a nice place.”

CONNECTION

When she isn’t wearing a green jersey or representing Durham AFC, Noonan is a home bird that has close ties to Douglas Hall.

The club recently won the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier Division title, and the striker was delighted to see them lift the trophy.

That’s the club that made her, taught her how to kick a football, and set her up to become the player that she is today.

That creates a deep sense of connection, with Noonan firmly rooted in the sense of place that anchored her through her rise to the top.

“I wish I could get to more,” she said of her love for Douglas Hall and watching games in Moneygourney. “They are very good to me. I have a lot of time for the club.

“When I’m home, I train with the boy’s senior team and the junior team as well. I train with the women’s team the odd time.

“I’ve been to some of the lads’ games and some of the girls’ games. I don’t get to as many as I’d like but every time I’m home and there’s one on, I’m definitely at it.

“I love going up there. It just takes me back to where it all started, so it is nice.”