Tony Considine on why the split season should start with club to restore the September All-Ireland

THE inter-county season is finally over.

The club scene is now starting to take over. I have actually been to some championship games to see some of the county stars and how they would perform for their clubs.

I think it is very unfair on players who have had a long season to be going out and trying to perform for their clubs, who are completely depending on them, straight away. Some don't have too much energy left, they aren't physically or mentally able, having given so much for the county and training very heavily for nine months.

As we all know the inter-county scene is now very full-on and very professional. But you have to remember that most of these guys have full-time jobs to keep down as well, and this is very demanding. No laying in bed in the morning to recover, just up and out and get on with it.

Charleville's Darragh Fitzgibbon goes high with Fr O'Neill's Ger Millerick during the Co-Op Superstores PSHC at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

How long will players last doing this especially when all they get is a tap on the back, if they win, or maybe just a kick up the arse if they lose.

That is why I think that the GAA will have to have a serious look at this split season. While I think it is a great idea, I think it is time to change it around.

GREAT INTEREST

I have nothing against the concept of it but I believe the club championship should be first. I believe it would create greater interest in that competition, and for players as well to show management whether they are good enough for county.

I think it would cut out the unnecessary months of training for the players. A lot of people are wondering how could we fit this in.

I believe we can by starting the club championship early in March. You could play club championship right up to June in hurling and football.

I believe no one is interested in leagues in either club or inter-county hurling now.

I think it would create great interest in the club championship in each county. It would whet the appetite for the inter-county scene that would start later.

Cork GAA MC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn, Peter Dennehy, on duty. Picture: Dan Linehan

After all the inter-county is the very top that any guy can reach in his career, and it is also the game that all supporters want to see. I would get rid of the provincial club championship and replace it with an open draw for the All-Ireland club championship.

Now, wouldn't that be something to look forward to? I think you would get great attendance at these games. Have it all done and dusted by June, ready to start the inter-county scene by the end of June or early July with the All-Ireland final at the end of September?

Wouldn't that be really something to look forward to? I believe the All-Ireland final should be the last game of the year, the grand finale.

Then it is time for everyone to take a break, especially the players, for October, November and December. I know everyone might say, what would the county managers think of that?

I think it would be a big help to them. Firstly cutting out a lot of unnecessary time and training that they are doing now.

Conor Kingston, Douglas, has his path blocked by Erin’s Own James O'Carroll. Picture: Dan Linehan

I believe we are very lucky with the players we have playing the game.

They are unbelievably committed to the cause, and you could say it's nearly 24/7. That is a fantastic effort from amateur players, and the entertainment they give us is 100%.

I do not think you would get it anywhere in the world with amateur sportspeople. We all know the elite players, and they are in the minority, but you have to say, in hurling terms, they give us 90% of the entertainment. I believe this system would make them even more entertaining, with a good long rest at the end of the year.

And when it is over at the All-Ireland final stage if they reach that far, they do not have to worry about having to go out and play a club game a couple of weeks after.

They would have a good break and really enjoy their success, as most young people like to do. Is it something the GAA will look at I wonder? I think it is worth a trial for a few years. Over to Croke Park and the authorities.

After all, I think most people would love to see an All-Ireland in September again. This system would accommodate it.