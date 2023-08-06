Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 22:28

Cork camogie star Amy O’Connor: We trusted in ourselves to get it right

Rebels looked in trouble when they lost to Galway earlier this summer but regrouped and soared on the biggest stage
Cork players celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup after beating Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mary Newman

CORK captain Amy O’Connor delivered an immense display at Croke Park as the pain of losing the last two All-Ireland finals saw the Rebels rout Waterford.

O'Connor lifted the O'Duffy Cup after a terrific individual showing, including a second-half hat-trick, as Cork secured the title for the 29th time.

She said the treble of goals wasn't as important as showing leadership at Croke Park.

“To be honest I didn’t realised I had got three goals as I was just focused on the next ball the next ball and keeping it moving and the focus was all on getting us over the line.” 

Her 3-7 was sensational but she was quick to pay tribute to her team-mates.

"I had an easy job as these girls are a great group and we worked really hard to win this title, last year we were really disappointed and this year we said we were not going to come away second best. We took it one game at a time and focused on each one as they came." 

Cork's Sorcha McCartan celebrates after the final whistle with Ashling Thompson. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady
Cork's Sorcha McCartan celebrates after the final whistle with Ashling Thompson. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Having knocked out Galway and Kilkenny O’ Connor said all through the year they had huge trust in their management team and themselves as players.

"A lot of people said we went through a bad path but we were playing relatively well so we just kept working away at it and trusted ourselves to get it right. "We knew we had the talent to do it we just needed to have confidence in ourselves and today I think we really showed what we were capable of I’m just so delighted." 

O'Connor said the tag of favourites didn’t bother Cork.

We didn’t take notice, we had a game to play and win and we focused on that, we just blocked out everything, we didn’t bother with social media or reading anything about the game. 

"We were totally focused on the job we needed to do to win and I am just so relieved we got it right.” 

Cork fans during the game on Sunday at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Cork fans during the game on Sunday at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

To lead her county is something to an All-Ireland title is something special and Amy was quick to pay tribute to all those who helped get her there

"Today is a great day not just for me but for all the girls and of course as captain I am so, so proud, it is great for my family and my club as well. I come from a junior club on the northside of the city and I am so thrilled to have this honour. 

"This is it for all the clubs and all those who work so hard to promote our game in Cork, the huge efforts going in at all levels ensure the players are coming through and this is what it is all about the huge work on those long dark nights." 

Cup of joy at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Cup of joy at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The Rebels are due back on the South Mall at 6pm on Monday evening.

#Camogie
