Matthew Twomey: The more Cork's backs were to the wall this season the better we got

CORK manager Matthew Twomey was sitting back relaxed as he reflected on a glorious All-Ireland victory, in stark contrast to last year when his side lost out to Kilkenny.

"We sat here last year and it was heartbreaking after losing and to be honest we were drained and to be honest we couldn’t see how we could get over the line.

"When we came back this year we had one focus and that was to win the All-Ireland, we went through a bad patch in the middle of the year and a lot of people wrote us off."

Twomey explained how being written off when his side was not performing was used to their advantage.

"After we lost to Galway in Atherny and we just had a really long chat with ourselves and we know from her on we were under pressure, we were facing into the Down game under pressure and again we would be under pressure for all the remaining games.

"In fact coming in today we knew Waterford would be determined so the pressure was there to perform."

Amy O'Connor of Cork shoots to score her side's fourth goal at Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He paid a huge tribute to his players.

"These players are just incredible, the more our backs were to the walls all year the better they got and the rewards they have got today are totally deserved they are immense."

Having beaten Galway and Kilkenny the favourite tag was firmly on Cork's shoulders but his side was zoned in on the job they had to do.

"We knew we had to hit the ground running from the start. We have a lot of hurt in us having lost the last two finals and we just focused on ourselves and getting our game right. We concentrated on our own performance and broke it down in what we needed to do, we did have a few match-ups but we focused on what we needed to do.

We didn’t get carried away so it didn’t matter what anyone else thought.

"The same people were cutting the daylights out of us after losing to Waterford in the Munster championship and we had lost four games in a row but we weren’t concerned with any of that the focus for us was getting the 29th title back to Cork.”

HUGE

During the year on several occasions, the Rebels' disappointing displays had been questioned but the management had huge faith in their side, they always felt they would get it right.

“We felt that we had the capabilities to get a huge performance and today we did.

"We got three goals against Down and today we got five and I suppose you have to feel sorry for Waterford they gave it everything but we just clicked and turned in a superb performance and I am really thrilled for the girls."

Cork's Fiona Keating celebrates after the final whistle with Emma Murphy. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Cork manager also paid tribute to the Cork defence who have been immense all through.

"From the start, we closed Waterford down and our defence was excellent they never allowed them any time on the ball, their work-rate was huge and once we stopped them getting a grip we settled into the game."

Twomey also paid tribute to the work going on in the county at all levels.

“The game is in a really good place and the players are coming through. We have players who have come through from those winning minor teams and with both the minor and U16 All-Irelands title won and now they have senior medals, you can’t ask for more and I am just delighted for them."