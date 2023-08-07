Sister act: Meabh Cahalane delighted to collect an All-Ireland alongside Orlaith

She may be softly spoken off the pitch but when Cork were picking their team for the All-Ireland final you can bet that Meabh Cahalane would have been one of the first names on the team sheet.

A fierce tackler who doesn’t give any forward an inch her display was key to Cork’s win on Sunday in the All-Ireland camogie final.

It was a special day for her and the famed Cahalane family as her sister, Orlaith, also was a winner on the day, getting Cork’s last score in their 5-13 to 0-9 win.

“It was unbelievable to win, I knew we felt we were in a driving position at half-time, but I really felt we went after every ball in the second half to make sure we won,” said Meabh.

“I felt we won nearly every one of them and when the final whistle went we couldn’t believe it. It’s just a really special feeling.

“The difference in feeling between now and last year is just unreal. There was a lot of hurt after losing the final last year.”

Defensively Cork were outstanding but Meabh also praised the forwards for their part in this.

“I thought we put in a great defensive display but I felt the forwards' work rate also helped to make that easier for us. They really put Waterford under pressure coming out with the ball which allowed us to defend from the front.

“But everyone played their part, everyone who came on, everyone who has been training all year who got game time.

There are even people who didn’t get jerseys today who all played a huge part in this win and everyone deserves this.”

Meabh was also delighted to have won an All-Ireland with her sister, Orlaith, and said it was great to see her complete the set as at just 19 she now has U16, minor, and senior All-Ireland medals, an achievement in itself.

“It’s really special to win with Orlaith and she has medals now at U16, minor and senior so not too many people can say they have that.

“She really has had a massive impact coming into the senior panel this year and no doubt we will enjoy the celebrations for a few days now."

Waterford's Niamh Rockett with Meabh Cahalane and Laura Tracey of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Another key defender was Laura Tracey and when asked did she ever think Cork would get over the line she added: “I guess we probably did individually but at a group level we always try to keep as positive as we possibly can.

"I would never ever doubt any player that management have trusted to put next to me or in front of me or behind me, I just think that was really important was that we all stuck together.

“We were never far off winning any of those games, it was like small little percentages were the difference and we really focused on them this year and here we are today as All-Ireland champions now.”