Three reasons why Cork delivered against Waterford on the big stage

O'Duffy Cup was lifted by Amy O'Connor as the Rebels secured a 29th All-Ireland at Croke Park
Cork's Ashling Thompson celebrates after the game in Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Rory Noonan

Goals, goals, goals...

The old saying goals win games was certainly the case for Cork and any day you get five you generally win a final. They were all key scores and especially the three at the start of the second half.

They killed off any hope of a Waterford comeback as you could visibly see their heads drop at this point as they knew there was no way back at that stage.

Tough defence

Whilst the forwards will get plenty of praise for their scoring prowess over the 60 minutes Cork’s success was built on a solid defence.

They were simply outstanding from Amy Lee. On the two occasions, her goal was half threatened she didn’t panic and that laid down the foundation of their win.

In front of her Libby Coppinger is a full-back that any forward hates to come up against as she is tigerish in the tackle and doesn’t give anyone an inch.

Around her the likes of Laura Tracey, Pamela Mackey, and Meabh Cahalane, to name a few, all played their part in a defensive display that would have stopped anyone yesterday.

Determination

Having lost the last two All-Ireland finals and the league final earlier this year these players and their management were hurting.

There was a determination to put that right and make up for those losses and, from the first minute to the last, they never let up.

Waterford never looked like getting a foothold in the game and that came from that drive and desire to make up for the hurt of the last two years.

