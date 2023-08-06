Cork City battle hard but come up short on the road to Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 2 Cork City 1

DESPITE a good performance from Cork City against Shamrock Rovers, it’s now seven league games without a victory for the Rebel Army after their defeat against the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defeat was City’s 15th loss in the league this season and means they are still six points adrift of Drogheda United in their hope of climbing out of the relegation play-off position. However, the performance against the champions was certainly an improvement on recent displays produced by the Rebel Army and was an encouraging sign in their fight for survival.

There were two changes to the City starting 11 that lost to Shelbourne in their last outing. Jaze Kebia came in for his first start for the club. Aaron Bolger was also recalled to the starting line-up with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Ally Gilchrist the players to miss out. New signing Ben Worman had to settle for a place on the City bench.

It was a positive start from the Rebel Army with the visitors having a lot of possession against the Hoops. Unusual for City was the fact that they were operating with a back-four instead of a five, which is what they have played with since Liam Buckley arrived at the club, and the team looked better equipped because of it.

City were accused of lacking fight against Shels last week but that certainly wasn’t the case against Rovers early in the game. The Rebel Army were aggressive and brave in their approach out of possession by pressing the Hoops high up the pitch. With the ball; City were causing Stephen Bradley’s side problems in particular down the right-hand side of the pitch where Cian Bargary and Kevin Custovic were doing very well.

Rovers came within inches of taking the lead when the bell fell kindly to Graham Burke just outside the City penalty area, only for the former Preston North End player’s strike to hit the inside of the post.

At the other end, Tunde Owolabi was creating panic in the Rovers defence but the player just lacked that bit of quality needed in the important moments.

The hosts upped the intensity in their play and would have been ahead were it not for a fine save from Ollie Byrne to deny Liam Burt before Josh Honohan's excellent challenge to prevent the Rovers’ player from converting the rebound.

The Hoops took the lead through Burke after the attacker toyed with Honohan before firing across Byrne giving the City goalkeeper little chance. Although the warning signs had been coming from Rovers before the opener, the goal was a little harsh on City who had been doing well up to that point.

City weren’t behind for long and were level when Barry Coffey’s long-range strike from a free-kick found its way into the bottom corner of the Rovers goal. It was a wonderful effort from Coffey who couldn’t have struck the ball any cleaner and deservingly sent the teams in level at the break.

Cork City's Barry Coffey is congratulated by teammates after scoring.

The Hoops were back in front five minutes into the second half when Burt collected the ball just inside the City half before driving at the visitors' defence. The Rovers’ player skipped past City captain Cian Coleman before beautifully curling the ball into the top corner of the net.

Although Coleman was the player that Burt went past, the City captain can’t be totally to blame as he should have been given more help from his teammates, who could have engaged the Rovers’ goalscorer with Coleman.

Despite going behind, City continued to impress in the game. The Rebel Army were carving out opportunities for themselves but unfortunately were unable to produce the quality needed in the final third to get another equaliser.

Midway through the second half, the effort that the City players had put in up to that point was starting to take effect on the players as they began to tire and weren’t able to press Rovers with the intensity that they had been.

Richie Towell almost put the match beyond City’s reach but his driven effort went just off target.

However, Rovers hung on for victory to increase the pressure on City.

ROVERS: Mannus; Finn (Nugent 77), Lopes, Cleary, Kavanagh; O’Neill, Poom, Burt (Greene 86), Watts (Towell 64), Burke; Kenny (Gaffney 64).

CITY: Byrne; Custovic, Coleman, Honohan, Drinan; Stanulevicius (Worman 77), Bolger, Coffey; Bargary Kabia (Fitzpatrick 72), Owolabi.

Referee: D MacGraith