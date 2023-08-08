Premier SHC: Wides not a worry as Midleton start with a win

While 10 first-half wides might ordinarily be a cause for concern, Midleton were not panicking at half-time on Saturday against Bishopstown.

Playing with the wind at their backs in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC clash at Páirc Uí Rinn, the Magpies led by 0-13 to 0-9 at the break, having gone into double figures on the wides tally. Manager Micheál Keohane was not overly worried, though, and was proven right as they won by 1-27 to 1-13.

“Ordinarily, it would be a worry,” he said, “but when we were watching the lads in the warm-up, trying to do a bit of scoring into that goal, it was very hard to judge the ball.

It [the wind] was pulling it left and pulling it right – we were trying to get to hit the right-hand post and all of a sudden it was going right at that side.

“It was actually tricky enough to judge. Ordinarily, that would be a big concern for us, but not today with the strength of the wind.

The lads put in savage work-rate. There was a fierce tackle count in the first and start of the second half in particular.

“Maybe it looked a bit easier than it actually was. The scoreline flattered us a little bit and we took our foot off the gas for the last seven or eight minutes, which we’ll try to work on, but we’re delighted with the win.”

Midleton's Paul Connaughton battles for possession with Thomas Murray of Bishopstown in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton were without Cork’s All-Ireland U20-winning goalkeeper Brion Saunderson, who was suspended. Then, Bryan Rossiter, who started in goal, was forced off just before half-time, injured making a save.

“He injured his knee, it’s very unfortunate,” Keohane said.

“It’s Rossy’s first year playing senior, so he’s broken-hearted and we’re all broken-hearted for him.

“He gives it absolutely everything and the poor divil has had to go off and it’s really unexpected. Cillian Hurley, fair play to him, came on and did a fine job. Hopefully Rossy’ll be okay and it’s nothing serious.”

Ultimately, getting the two points on the board was key, especially with a tough match against Glen Rovers to come next Sunday.

“It’s massive, it’s massive,” Keohane said.

“Six or eight weeks ago, we thought we’d be nervous coming into it but we were just excited to get going.

“They’ve put in a fierce effort in training, they’re going really well, but once it gets closer and closer, you have to win your first game, especially considering that, in two of the last three years, we haven’t got out of the group.

“We have to get out of the group and, to do that, winning your first game is vitally important.

“We were up at the match on Friday night and the Glen were quite good for long stints. It was 0-11 each at half-time and they were in the game early in the second half before the Rockies managed to pull away.

“You’re going to get absolutely nothing easy against the Glen, we know that. We know their players, they have quality all over the field.

“From our perspective, it’s about trying to work on the few things we need to improve on and see how we get on next week.”