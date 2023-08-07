Premier SHC: Important foundations laid for Douglas

While 11 points separated the sides at the end, Douglas had to work for Saturday evening’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC victory over Erin’s.

At the end of the game in Páirc Uí Rinn, the scoreboard read 2-22 to 0-17 in the city side’s favour, but their lead at the end of a tight first half was just two points and there was a three-point gap as late as the 43rd minute.

Douglas’s second goal, a free rifled to the net by Shane Kingston on the three-quarter mark, was ultimately what set the game on an irrevocable course and left Douglas with two valuable points in a group where Charleville and Fr O’Neills drew on Saturday night.

The winning side’s manager Denis O’Riordan was pleased with how his team earned victory.

“You never get anything easy at this level, particularly against Erin's Own,” he said.

“We were under no illusions coming here as to how tough it was going to be. They are a fantastic team over the last number of year, ultra-consistent performers, so we are just delighted to get two points on the board and get up the running.” Kingston finished with 1-11 for Douglas while Alan Cadogan, who grabbed the all-important first-half goal, had 1-3 to his name by the end.

O’Riordan was delighted with the contribution of his inter-county players and the rest of the attacking division.

“I thought the boys were incredible tonight, as were the other forwards,” he said.

“As a unit, we were very happy with their movement. The two boys are top-class, so if we can just keep everyone fit and happy over the next few weeks, we'll be going well.

“We used the league a bit different this year, tried to develop the panel. We have a lot of younger lads in from the minor team that won last year, so we were giving them game-time and building their experience at this level.

“But yeah, absolutely delighted; I thought we did well over the league and it was good to back it up tonight.” Next up for Douglas is another Saturday evening clash at Páirc Uí Rinn, with last year’s senior A champions Fr O’Neills the opponents.

In the league in May, the East Cork side beat Douglas by 3-17 to 2-12 and O’Riordan is anticipation another challenging encounter.

“The coming games will be just as tough,” he said.

“There are 12 teams up there, and on any day, anyone can beat anybody. We just have to look after ourselves and be ready for next Saturday.

“We’re just absolutely thrilled to have two points on the board.”