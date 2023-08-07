Blackrock got the balance just right to lay down a real marker against the Glen

FOUR weeks made quite a difference in terms of Friday night games at Páirc Uí Rinn for Blackrock.

At the beginning of July, they left the Boreenmanna Road venue after a heavy defeat to Sarsfields in the RedFM Hurling League Division 1 final. However, last Friday’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Group A opener against Glen Rovers was a different kettle of fish.

By the end, the Rockies had outscored their northside rivals by 3-20 to 1-18, with manager Jamie Harrington delighted with the performance. While the Sars game had been disappointing, it wasn’t demoralising.

“We came at the league final with a different structure and set-up completely as regards a Plan B than we had been working on,” Harrington said.

“That night showed that plan wasn’t working so we had to go back to the original one. We have fantastic assets in our half-back line, between Niall Cashman, Cathal Cormack, even Mark [O’Keeffe] coming out.

“We try the whole time to get them going ahead of the ball and going through the lines and we do that well. That opens up space inside and ultimately, that’s what kind of happened tonight.”

Along with Robbie Cotter scoring 2-4 and Mark and Kevin O’Keeffe impressive out the field, a key encouraging factor for the Rockies was how well Oliver McAdoo and Peter Linehan did on their championship debuts.

“PJ [Linehan] was taking on water for a little while then all of a sudden he won four or five balls and we couldn’t take him off!” he laughed.

The two of them were excellent. The energy and the legs and the honesty they give us is just fantastic.

“It’s been huge for a team that’s been fairly settled for a long time. It’s competition for places and it’s also something we don’t have. We have fantastic size but the bit of lightness on the ground and the bit of athleticism has made us a different team.

“And Ollie coming out on the end of passes, getting the ball at halfway – corner-backs don’t do that.”

CAMEO

In addition, the fact that Blackrock produced such a display when Alan Connolly was limited to a brief substitute appearance was also a positive. Even then, the Cork star scored a point and laid on Cotter’s second goal in his late cameo and Harrington hopes that he will play a bigger part as the campaign goes on.

“It was a big decision, oddly enough,” he said, “as we had intermediate on Saturday so he could’ve played that.”

"He’s the hardest-working player in our team. The amount of training he puts in, the rehab he does, the fitness work he does, the skills work, and it was great to see him come on.

We played a challenge match a few weeks ago against Dicksboro and he got three goals in 15 minutes. He was absolutely electric.

“He niggled his hamstring two weeks ago, the amount of work he’s done to get back is incredible. Hopefully, he’ll have a big year.”