Dungourney manager Alan Kelleher speechless after upsetting the odds against Ballincollig

AS Dungourney held out for a historic win over Ballincollig on their Premier Intermediate debut, manager Alan Kelleher was left speechless with the result and his teams display at the end of the hour.

“Look, I'm still trying to kind of take it all in,” he says. It's a big, big win there. We [were] probably caught for a couple of soft well, not soft goals, they scored good goals. [We] probably needed a bit of a lead with that wind.

Our lads, they have great fight, they're got great spirit. We get written off a lot, but we just keep, we keep turning up and keep fighting.”

The east Cork club’s star man Jack Leahy was on fire, scoring an impressive 0-11, and while each of his 11 scores were from frees, the U20 All-Ireland winner pointed countless times from his own half, and only missed two out of the 13 frees he’d taken, a stark contrast to the two from 11 converted by the Village.

“Now look, we've been waiting for Jack to play with us since he was playing Sciath na Scoil!” Alan Laughs. “He’s a class act, he’s a class act. He's everything that they say he is.”

With Dungourney’s odds on Paddy Power to win the Intermediate A Championship last year being so low, it became a significant part in the team’s drive to county championship glory, and it was only fitting that they’d be hugely underestimated again this year.

Opening your campaign with a game against a seasoned side like Ballincollig is never easy, especially considering their league form this year and their promotion to Division 1.

“Look, it's our first taste of Premier Intermediate. It's a very, very competitive grade. I think any team can beat any team.

“You saw Inniscarra last year, no one fancied them at start of the season. Every game we're going to play is going to be huge, like we’ve a week now to Castlelyons, and that’s another huge challenge.

FIGHT

“Look, it's just our lads, they've got something. They’ve got fierce fight, and we'll dust ourselves down and we'll go again next weekend against Castlelyons.

“We're a small club. We're only half a parish, we don't have great numbers, but we have heart.”

The games don’t get any easier for Alan Kelleher’s men, as they face last year’s beaten semi-finalists and quarter-finalists in their final two group games, they already look sure to avoid relegation and are a win away from booking a place in the knockout stages.

That might sound far-fetched, but a win over Ballincollig was exactly that before a ball was thrown in, and it highlights just how exciting and unpredictable the club championships are.