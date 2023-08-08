Sars manager Johnny Crowley unhappy with the performance in the draw with Kanturk in the Premier SHC

SARSFIELDS, tipped by many as one of the leading contenders for this year's Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC crown, were minutes away last Saturday afternoon in Fermoy from starting the group-stage with a defeat. Kanturk led 1-16 to 0-18 before a long-range Daniel Kearney effort denied Kanturk a famous win.

The Duhallow side had chances to win the game in the dying minutes but neither Lorcan McLoughlin or the impressive Colin Walsh could find a point.

Sars manager Johnny Crowley was far from pleased following the game, but it’s still a point on the board for the Riverstown club which looked unlikely a couple of minutes from time.

“The quality wasn’t great but if you were a spectator it was very exciting especially in the closing stages. From our point of view we are very disappointed. We did a lot of things wrong during the game. At times we scored very good points from back to front but we just didn’t do it consistently so that was disappointing.

Sarsfields manager Johnny Crowley celebrates the 2010 county SHC final win over Glen Rovers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“There is a lot of work to do. When the pressure came on we just panicked, wrong decisions at crucial moments. Look, we will take the point and move on. With a few minutes to go it looked like we were going to lose and even when we levelled from Daniel Kearney, we gave them two more chances to win it.”

Sars face St Finbarr’s in a gigantic clash this Friday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm. The Riverstown boss is hoping for a big improvement in that game.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but we have to be ready. It will be a huge battle against the county champions. If we perform like we did today on Friday we won’t be anywhere near the Barrs. A big week of training coming up.”

Kanturk manager Tom Walsh was immensely proud of his players' efforts as he had mixed emotions speaking after a gripping battle.

“This group of players are absolutely outstanding. We started training late enough this year, the focus at the start was to build a team with steel and heart for when the championship comes around. We have great faith in these players. We have built our team around a good solid work rate and that showed out there against a very good Sars team.

Kanturk's Tommy Walsh is tackled by Sarsfield's Bryan Murphy during the Co-Op Superstores PSHC at Fermoy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“When the chips were down we showed that passion and mental strength to stay in the game and find a way. A lot of questions were asked, everything was against us but I think that mental strength that we showed paid off. That was the most pleasing aspect. A small bit disappointed we couldn't win it late on."

Kanturk face Newtownshandrum this Saturday in Charleville at 3pm, another game where Kanturk will be underdogs. Not that it bothers them anyway.

“Newtownshandrum beat us in the championship last season so we know what they will bring to the table," says Walsh.

"It will be a difficult game but we will be going to Charleville full of confidence after this performance against Sars.”