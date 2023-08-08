Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:45

Fr O'Neill's coach Niall O'Halloran pleased with a point as the spoils are shared with Charleville in the Premier SHC

O'Halloran is in his second season coaching Fr O'Neill's having guided the club to SAHC glory last campaign. The Ballinhassig native also coached Bandon to the PIHC title in 2016 and Éire Óg to IAHC glory in the 2020 season
Fr O'Neill's coach Niall O'Halloran pleased with a point as the spoils are shared with Charleville in the Premier SHC

Fr O'Neill's coach Niall O'Halloran (wearing the bainisteoir's bib) during the Co-Op SuperStores SAHC semi final against Bride Rovers last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

AT the end of an absorbing game, the spoils were shared between Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Rathcormac on Saturday evening. The encounter ended 1-15 to 0-18. Cork senior Declan Dalton hit 1-7 for Fr O'Neill's with his goal coming after nine minutes.

Both teams had their period of dominance on many occasions without ever kicking on. Fr O’Neill’s corner forward Billy Dunne levelled the game late on and despite five minutes of injury-time, there was no late drama.

Fr O’Neill’s coach, Ballinhassig native Niall O’Halloran, who is in his second season coaching the club having guided the Imokilly team to SAHC glory last season, was satisfied with a draw speaking to The Echo minutes after the full-time whistle.

“Probably a fair result in the end I suppose. Look, it’s really important to get a positive result first day out and we have got a point on the board. It was savage championship hurling, some top class scores on both sides. There was no quarter asked or given out there. We were under a bit of pressure midway through the second-half but we found a way and got the point.”

 When Dalton raised a green flag after nine minutes, Fr O’Neill’s were expected to push on, but instead, Charleville steadied the ship and responded to the goal very well. O’Halloran wasn’t disappointed though given the conditions.

“The wind in the first-half especially was extremely strong and it was tough to get going but like we were coming up against a very good Charleville team. They are a very experienced team with a few very good young players. They came at us really strongly but we went into the dressing room only a point down so we were happy where we were at the break considering we played against the wind.

Fr O'Neill's Jason Hankard bursting past Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan during the Co-Op SuperStores PSHC at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Fr O'Neill's Jason Hankard bursting past Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan during the Co-Op SuperStores PSHC at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“In the second-half, Charleville sat deep which made it challenging for us but look we will take the point. The work rate was immense on both teams I must say and a draw is a fair result."

Next up for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge outfit is a match against Douglas this Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm. Douglas will be on a high after defeating Erin’s Own 2-22 to 0-17. O’Halloran is looking forward to facing a quality outfit.

“This is our first year up in the top flight, we are learning and we will take a lot from this Charleville game. It’s a huge task against Douglas but look we have been training all year to play the best teams and Douglas are one of the best teams in this grade. We will go out there on Saturday and give it everything we possibly can and see where it gets us.” 

Charleville face Erin’s Own on Sunday in Mallow at 4pm with the pressure firmly on Erin’s Own following the defeat to Douglas.

More in this section

The Open 2023 - Day Two - Royal Liverpool The Longshot: Lowry among the high-profile FedEx absentees
Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad
Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller
Cork GAA
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy review the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Analysing round one of the Cork club hurling championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more