Fr O'Neill's coach Niall O'Halloran pleased with a point as the spoils are shared with Charleville in the Premier SHC

AT the end of an absorbing game, the spoils were shared between Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC at Rathcormac on Saturday evening. The encounter ended 1-15 to 0-18. Cork senior Declan Dalton hit 1-7 for Fr O'Neill's with his goal coming after nine minutes.

Both teams had their period of dominance on many occasions without ever kicking on. Fr O’Neill’s corner forward Billy Dunne levelled the game late on and despite five minutes of injury-time, there was no late drama.

Fr O’Neill’s coach, Ballinhassig native Niall O’Halloran, who is in his second season coaching the club having guided the Imokilly team to SAHC glory last season, was satisfied with a draw speaking to The Echo minutes after the full-time whistle.

“Probably a fair result in the end I suppose. Look, it’s really important to get a positive result first day out and we have got a point on the board. It was savage championship hurling, some top class scores on both sides. There was no quarter asked or given out there. We were under a bit of pressure midway through the second-half but we found a way and got the point.”

When Dalton raised a green flag after nine minutes, Fr O’Neill’s were expected to push on, but instead, Charleville steadied the ship and responded to the goal very well. O’Halloran wasn’t disappointed though given the conditions.

“The wind in the first-half especially was extremely strong and it was tough to get going but like we were coming up against a very good Charleville team. They are a very experienced team with a few very good young players. They came at us really strongly but we went into the dressing room only a point down so we were happy where we were at the break considering we played against the wind.

Fr O'Neill's Jason Hankard bursting past Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan during the Co-Op SuperStores PSHC at Rathcormac. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“In the second-half, Charleville sat deep which made it challenging for us but look we will take the point. The work rate was immense on both teams I must say and a draw is a fair result."

Next up for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge outfit is a match against Douglas this Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm. Douglas will be on a high after defeating Erin’s Own 2-22 to 0-17. O’Halloran is looking forward to facing a quality outfit.

“This is our first year up in the top flight, we are learning and we will take a lot from this Charleville game. It’s a huge task against Douglas but look we have been training all year to play the best teams and Douglas are one of the best teams in this grade. We will go out there on Saturday and give it everything we possibly can and see where it gets us.”

Charleville face Erin’s Own on Sunday in Mallow at 4pm with the pressure firmly on Erin’s Own following the defeat to Douglas.