Jack Crowley impresses as Ireland see off Italy in World Cup warm-up game

Ireland 33 Italy 17

IRELAND overcame a poor Italy outfit with a solid performance in star was their opening World Cup warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The race is on to whittle Andy Farrell's squad from 42 players down to the 33 who will travel to France for next month’s World Cup, with plenty of players putting their hands up for selection on Saturday night.

Italian full-back Tommaso Allan opened the scoring as early as the 3rd minute when he slotted a penalty from 25m after the Azzuri scrum had got on top in the game’s first set piece.

However, it was the home side who registered the opening try of the game, with Munster's Dave Kilcoyne burrowing over in the 13th minute for only his second Irish try.

Jimmy O’Brien was a whisker away from scoring the second in the 20th minute, as he chased Keith Earls dink through, but Tommaso Menoncello just about beat him to the touch down.

Italian loose head Danilo Fischetti was sin-binned in the 28th minute, and when Ireland went to the corner the try seemed inevitable with it arriving courtesy of a blasting drive by openside Caelan Doris within seconds.

The third try arrived before Italy got back to numerical equilibrium, as Stuart McCloskey added his bulk to a maul to crash over in the 36th minute, as Ireland went in at halftime leading 21-3, with Jack Crowley pulling the strings at out-half.

Italy scored the first try of the second half through winger Lorenzo Pani in the 50th minute, after superb passing from Brex and Garbisi, although Jacob Stockdale did his World Cup ambitions no favours with his poor attempt at a tackle in the left corner.

Due to all the replacements, the game definitely lost its shape in the third quarter, but Ireland did eventually get their fourth try through veteran replacement prop Cian Healy in the 65th minute, from close range, to re-establish their dominance on proceedings.

Menoncello almost immediately replied for Italy as he spun out of a tackle to score in the 69th minute to give his side some hope, but the excellent Doris ended any such notions with a 73rd minute try to kill the game, as Cian Prendergast, Tom Stewart and Calvin Nash all made their Irish debuts on the night.

Scorers for Ireland: J Crowley (3 cons), C Frawley (1 con), C Doris (2 tries), D Kilcoyne, C Doris, S McCloskey, C Healy (1 try each).

Italy: T Allan (1 pen, 2 cons), L Pani, T Menoncello (1 try each).

IRELAND: J O'Brien; K Earls, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, R Herring, T O'Toole; I Henderson (capt), J McCarthy; R Baird, C Doris, J Conan.

Subs: C Prendergast for J Conan (35), C Frawley for J O’Brien (40), C Blade for C Casey (45), T Stewart, C Healy and T Furlong for D Kilcoyne, R Herring and T O'Toole (56), T Beirne for I Henderson (56), C Nash for R Henshaw (61).

ITALY: T Allan; P Odogwu, J Ignacio Brex, T Menoncello, M Ioane; P Garbisi, S Varney; D Fischetti, G Nicotera, M Riccioni; D Lamb, F Ruzza (capt); S Negri, M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Subs: S Ferrari for M Riccioni (10), L Pani for P Odogwu (23), M Lamaro for M Zuliani (39), A Fusco for S Varney (40. N Cannone for D Lamb (45), L Bigi for G Nicotera (56), P Buonfiglio for D Fischetti (60).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).