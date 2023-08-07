Killeagh's Bryan McCarthy on why getting that first win is vital

THREE first-half goals, followed by a strong final few minutes were key to Killeagh’s win over Inniscarra in their opening round Co-op Superstores Senior A hurling championship tie at Caherlag.

The east Cork side came out on top by 4-13 to 1-14, a win they deserved overall. Dinny Walsh, Colm, and Gary Leahy got the first-half green flags, with the latter adding a second, and a fourth for his side, with the last shot of the tie.

They certainly didn’t have it all their own way and had to respond again in the second half when Inniscarra came from four points down to get back level. But Killeagh responded to that to rattle off four in a row and from there they never looked back.

That response was one of several aspects of their play selector Bryan McCarthy was happy with afterward. “The first game is vital for everyone this weekend, our sights all year long has been the first game against Inniscarra and have been building momentum towards that.

The league didn’t go according to play obviously but we have a lot of young players coming through this year. We have a panel of 50 lads and we were trying to get them all game time.

“The win was vital and sets us up nicely now for what will be a battle against Bride Rovers next Saturday night at Midleton.

“Our goals at the start of the year were looking at our process and how we can maximise our potential. We didn’t set ourselves any goals around winning championships as we see ourselves in a process. The process we want to follow is daily, weekly in training, coming to matches, and finishing matches strongly. And it’s great that everything we worked on during the year come to fruition and hopefully, that will continue.

CONFIDENCE

“We have full confidence in all our players they can get scores at vital times in games and the three first-half goals were big scores. We have options now all over the pitch and there is plenty of competition for places and those three goals did set us up nicely.

“But what pleased us the most was when Inniscarra came back level with us we kicked on again and went three or four ahead and finished really strongly then as well.

The composure from our forwards in the last 10 minutes was outstanding.”

Their defence too couldn’t be faulted and only gave Inniscarra one goal opportunity.

“That’s something we have worked on throughout the year, our defenders have been outstanding and again competition for places helps lads to reach their potential, and that has a positive effect on our group.”

Looked to the Bride Rovers game McCarthy added: “They are an excellent team, got to the semi-final last year and they will fancy themselves against us. We will put on the best performance we can and see what happens at the end of the day.”