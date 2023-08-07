Shane Keegan delighted with Rams draw after going two down to Wexford

WITH Cobh Ramblers’ draw on Friday night against Wexford ensuring Shane Keegan’s side maintain the breathing room to fourth-placed Athlone Town in the League of Ireland First Division, Keegan expresses his delight with the result and his team’s performance.

“It was the strangest thing,” he begins. “It’s one of the only times I've ever seen it that, at 2-0 down, the opposition had to change shape, because we were so on top. That's remarkable.

“He [James Keddy called Danny Furlong over after about half an hour, and they switched from the 4-4-2 formation to a 4-3-3. That was the sign that we were on top, and yet we were two behind. I mean they had two attacks in the game, and we defended really, poorly on both occasions, but we were controlling the game.

“If you take the two brain freezes for the two goals out, our first half was one of the best passing performances that we've given,” Shane says. “It lacked a little bit of clinical edge in the final third, so it's a really hard one to sum up.

“As I say, I really thought we knocked it around well in the first half. Again, it's strange, because you're happy with how you're playing, and yet you end up bringing on Jack [Doherty] for Dale [Holland] to try and get more attacking players on the field to give you more of a goal-scoring threat, it meant that we lost control of the game a little bit with not having Dale on the pitch.

“But then, Jack pulls the ball down and flicks it to Mikie [Rowe] for Mikie to get pulled down for the penalty, So, on one side you're thinking, you're changing the shape in the hope of getting a moment, while knowing that you're ceding control of the game.”

The Rams’ outstanding season can certainly be attributed to their strength in depth, and it’s something that Keegan has improved again this summer, but it comes at a cost.

Cobh Ramblers' Tiernan O'Brien celebrates his goal against Wexford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

We nearly have too many options, if I'm completely honest. You’re phoning four fellas yesterday telling them that they haven’t made the matchday squad, never mind the starting 11.

“But, where that will come into its own, is the fact that we go again Monday night. That was tough tonight. If we had to go with that 11 again Monday night, I think we'd be in trouble.

“[Jason] Abbo nearly killed me, jumping on me back when Jack scored the equaliser. You know, there's no kind of feeling sorry for himself because he's been brought off kind of a thing.

“There's a self-belief there within them that as long as there's only one goal in the game, they always feel they can get something from it and look it came very, very late, but thankfully it did.

“That's the sort of attitude that you need amongst the group when you've got such competition for places.

They'll fight like hell for sure.

“Kerry have made it difficult for a hell of a lot of teams. Harps were extremely lucky to get the 1-0 win over them recently and they've been very unfortunate. They've gone from losing games heavily to losing games narrowly.

“I know they're still losing, but the difference, the margins that they're losing by are a hell of a lot slimmer at this stage of the season, than what they were at the start.”