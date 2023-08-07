Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 09:05

Senior A Hurling: One of the most important wins in 20 years for Bride Rovers says manager Liam Barry

Imokilly club had an eye-catching 1-14 to 0-10 win over a fancied Na Piarsaigh side last Friday night in Riverstown
Senior A Hurling: One of the most important wins in 20 years for Bride Rovers says manager Liam Barry

Bride Rovers' Daniel Dooley is tackled by Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery and Gordon Joyce, during their SAHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

Barry O'Mahony

THE smile on the face of Bride Rovers manager Liam Barry following his sides win in the Co-Op SuperStores SAHC last weekend said it all.

The Imokilly club beat Na Piarsaigh,1-14 to 0-10, a team relegated from the top tier last season so a significant win for Bride Rovers. It was a richly deserved victory for the Rathcormac side, they led from start to finish and despite Na Piarsaigh getting close on occasions, Rovers kept their noses in front and 1-3 without reply late on sealed the deal. Daniel Dooley with 1-1.

The Rovers boss was soaked to the bone talking to The Echo following last Friday’s game in Riverstown with the heavy rain in the second-half making conditions very difficult for the players.

“A brilliant win, superb stuff,” says Barry.” 

This victory is probably one of the most important wins in 20 years for Bride Rovers since we came up to senior to be totally honest with you. 

"The first game is massive and we were coming up against an excellent team. It was very difficult conditions especially in that second half and the scores dried up for both teams as well. To win the first game in the group is huge and thankfully we have done that. Na Piarsaigh are such a proud club with a lot of history and they are eager to bounce straight back up to the top tier so this is a huge win for us.

Na Piarsaigh's Patrick Rourke battles with Bride Rovers' Conleith Ryan, during their SAHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.
Na Piarsaigh's Patrick Rourke battles with Bride Rovers' Conleith Ryan, during their SAHC clash at Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

“It was a very tough game out there in many ways. I suppose we were always that little bit ahead of them but in saying that we were only up two points with a few minutes to go and it was only when Daniel Dooley got the goal we could relax some bit.” 

Bride Rovers' good start to the game laid the groundwork for this seven-point win. They led 0-4 to 0-1 after ten minutes. It was something the victorious manager spoke about in training in the build-up to the match.

“Over the last few years, we have started the first game in the championship very well and it was something we said to the lads in training. Na Piarsaigh are just down from the top flight, we wanted to let them know they are in a battle. All our players did very well, especially our backs considering the caliber of players Na Piarsaigh have. 

You wouldn’t think we had an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in the full-back line in Denis Cashman and Conor Hazelwood.”

Bride Rovers reached the semi-final last year beaten by eventual winners Fr O’Neill’s. The Rathcormac side face Killeagh in an East-Cork derby in the next group-stage match this Saturday in Midleton at 7.30pm. Both teams will be high in confidence going into that game with Killeagh also winning the first day out, beating Inniscarra 4-13 to 1-14.

“Bring it on,” says a beaming Rovers bainisteoir.

"It should be a cracking game of hurling. You can't beat a derby game so it should be a brilliant occasion. Killeagh had a fine win over Inniscarra so it sets the game up very nicely indeed."

Senior A Hurling: Bride Rovers too strong for Na Piarsaigh

