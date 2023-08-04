Cobh Ramblers battle back from two down to draw with Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 2

COBH clawed back a two-goal deficit on a wet Friday evening in St Colman’s Park to snatch a draw against promotion rivals Wexford FC in the First Division.

After a fairly uneventful opening 15 minutes, the Youths found the opener in the 18th minute as Ethan Boyle capitalised on a Rams' lapse in concentration, as he played a horizontal ball to the edge of the box, where Thomas Oluwa was waiting.

Wexford’s new signing controlled it brilliantly, before smashing a powerful shot past Lee Steacy.

Despite having more possession and looking to play a forward pass at every opportunity, Cobh couldn’t pierce the Wexford defence.

After almost getting a goal from a corner when Owen Mason spilled the ball, the Rams fell prey to a quick counterattack from the visitors.

Oluwa only had Jason Abbott to beat, but the midfielder did well to force him out wide before Frahill came in with a great challenge to knock it out for a corner.

However, the subsequent set-piece proved costly for Keegan’s side, as they failed to deal with the delivery. Steacy made a parrying save, but it landed straight at the feet of Danny Furlong. The Wexford striker doubled the Youths’ lead with ease on the half-hour mark.

The Rams managed a goal back though, as the pacey Mikie Rowe found a rare gap in the Wexford backline, before poking it goalward on the run.

His shot was narrowly wide of the post, but Tiernan O’Brien was quick to react and poked in an important goal for the hosts, four minutes after they went two behind.

The Rams almost equalised moments later, as their free-kick was kept alive by Pierce Phillips before Charlie Lyons headed it to Equaibor, but the defender couldn’t direct his shot on the turn, and it edged wide of the post.

Wexford looked dangerous on the counter in the second half, and Corban Piper would have put them two in front, were it not for a last-ditch interception from Dale Holland.

A dangerous ball in from a corner reached Cian O’Malley, but his headed effort bounced off the crossbar. The rebound fell straight to Piper, whose headed effort was touched onto the crossbar by Steacy, but the Rams keeper managed to clear the second rebound.

As the weather worsened in the second half, St Colman’s Park became reminiscent of a water park, making the hosts' task that bit more challenging.

The Rams pressed on and had several half chances in the closing stages, but their reward came in additional time, as James Crawford gave away a penalty on the edge of the box. Doherty made no mistake, smashing it into the top right corner against his old club to earn a valuable point.

Wexford's Owen Mason gathers the ball from Cobh Rambler's Justin Equaibor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; C Browne, J Eguaibor, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru, P Phillips, M Rowe (L Desmond 87), D Holland (J Doherty 70), T O’Brien, J Abbott (L Casey 87).

WEXFORD FC: O Mason; D Levingston (B McCann HT), E Boyle (E Kenny 78), L Lovic, J Crawford, D Furlong (K Chambers 70), C Piper, R Webb, C O’Malley, L Browne, T Oluwa (M Kelly 84).

Referee: Marc Lynch.