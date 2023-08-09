Carbery GAA hold a successful launch night ahead of the championship season

THE Carbery GAA Board recently held a very successful official launch night for their divisional football and hurling championships at the Dohenys GAA club pavilion.

The Bandon Co-Op Junior A and B football championship commenced in recent weeks, while the RCM Tarmacadam junior hurling championship started last weekend and there are more hurling championship games scheduled to be held this coming weekend.

The secretary of Carbery GAA Don Desmond said the launch night was a ‘great’ success.

“The launch night went very well. It was a great success. There was a large crowd there on the night. A large number of players attended on the night and they were all dressed in their club jerseys,” he said.

Mr Desmond who is a member of the Bandon GAA Club said the quality in the opening two weekends of the divisional championship in both codes has been very good.

“The first round of games in the junior football championship have already been played and the first round of games in the divisional hurling championship were played last weekend.

"The second-round games in the hurling championship will now be played this weekend. The first-round games in both football and hurling have started off very well. The standard has been good and the supporters have been treated to a lot of very good games.”

The South West junior A football championship is now played off via a group format with all teams guaranteed three games in the group section. This format was introduced in recent years said the board secretary and has proved very successful with all the various stakeholders.

“The new championship format has proved very successful. The structure is very popular with everyone."

"This includes players, coaches, club members, and supporters.

“There is more certainty when games will be played which suits everyone. Players can tailor their training schedule and know when to peak and coaches can also plan accordingly. The only possible drawback is if a club has a number of players out with injuries. The recovery time is very limited as the season is played off so quickly,” he added.

Carbery divisional side St James’ enjoyed a winning start to the inaugural Premier JFC after they claimed a narrow one-point win over Kinsale following their game which was played in Timoleague.

Frank Hayes was the main scorer for the winners with 1-3 while Ian Evans kicked three points.

The divisional board official isn’t surprised at the seamless way the Saints have transitioned to playing in a higher grade.

“St James had great success in the junior A football championship last year and they won their first game in the Junior County championship which shows how good a team they are.”

Carbery club St Oliver Plunkett’s has also enjoyed much success already this year with the Magpies claiming a unique county double in both codes at junior B level. Don is full of praise for the ambitious club who are excelling both on and off the pitch.

“St Oliver Plunkett’s have enjoyed a mighty start to the season. They had two great wins in the football and hurling championship. They are a very well-run club. They have great facilities. They have two fine pitches and a fine clubhouse. They are a club on the up. Other clubs in the division can see how well they did and they can take inspiration from their success.”

During his tenure as an officer with the divisional board, Don has travelled the length and breadth of the division and he has been very impressed with the state-of-the-art facilities that each club in the Carbery division now possesses for their club members and players. “Throughout the division, the facilities are very good and this is a great credit to all the clubs.

"The volunteer ethos is so strong in the GAA. Lots of improvements have been made in all the club facilities in recent years."

“So many people deserve great praise in all the various GAA clubs in the division for driving the various initiatives on. Clubs have great pitches, even second pitches and training pitches, dressing rooms, club halls, and astro facilities. Most clubs involved in hurling have hurling walls which helps players to keep their eye in over the winter,” he added.

Mr Desmond said the GAA remains a huge presence in Irish society nationwide. “The GAA remains at the heartbeat of every town and village across the country. Long may it continue.”

The Carbery senior footballers are in championship action against Duhallow on Thursday, August 24 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

They are managed again this year by Tim Buckley who is looking forward to the Duhallow clash. “Our preparation hasn’t been ideal with the split season. Our opportunities to train are very limited, unfortunately. The momentum is certainly with the teams who come through the unseeded section.”

Tim is anticipating a ‘huge’ challenge against Duhallow. “We will still have a very good squad on the night. We put down a very strong base last year and players want to play for their division. Duhallow are always a very strong team. Donncha O’Connor is still playing very well.

"They would be the flag bearers for divisional teams going back through the years. It will be a huge challenge. There was nothing in the game last year. It will be tight again this year,” he added.