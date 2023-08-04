Tony Considine: Sars and Barrs are the teams to beat but keep an eye on Fr O'Neill's

ALMOST all of the club hurling championships have started in most counties, but in the biggest county, Cork, it begins this weekend.

There is a lot of anticipation about it, and a lot of supporters are really looking forward to it, especially with all the young talent coming through in the county.

I’m sure attendances will be very big, even though some of the games are streamed live, but as the ad says, nothing beats being there.

You usually get big crowds at Cork club matches and why wouldn’t you? It is one of the top club championships in the country, with intense rivalry between most clubs.

A lot of county players coming up against one another, testing one another in every way, and trying to out-do and out-play each other. Club means everything at this time of the year.

Everyone chomping at the bit to have a real go to get over the line.

I think this Cork championship could be very entertaining, and I always like going down to see a few games, and apart from getting stick from some of the crowd for what I may have or haven’t written in this paper, it is always good fun and an enjoyable day out with lots of characters everywhere.

It’s been a long time since I saw my first Cork championship game, a county final, with nearly 30,000 in attendance in the old Athletic Grounds.

I don’t think we will ever see crowds like that again. It was an exciting day out, going with my father and watching all the great players that Cork produced. Every young fella’s dream that time, and still today.

The Cork championship this year is three groups of four, as it was last year, who will be joined by a divisional team, more than likely Imokilly.

It is going to be difficult to pick the winner of the senior championship; not alone that, but it is going to be difficult to pick the two teams coming out of each group, and it could make for very exciting games.

Billy Hennessy, St. Finbarr's, Premier SHC champions 2022, at the launch of the Co-op Superstores Cork Hurling Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Denis Minihane.

When I look at Group A, I see the Rockies, Glen Rovers, Midleton, and Bishopstown. This is a tough group.

The Rockies were in the final last year, beaten by the Bars. Glen Rovers and Midleton were in the final the year before, with Midleton winning that one.

With all due respect to Bishopstown, I think the two to come out will be Blackrock and Midleton.

TOUGH

Glen will be tough and will make it difficult for both teams. I am looking forward to seeing some of the games in this group.

It will definitely go down to the wire. With a good few county players involved in each club, it is going to be very interesting to see how they perform.

Will we see some new players putting their hands up for a county call-up? I think we will, as there is a lot of talent in these clubs.

In Group B, Erin’s Own, Douglas, Fr O’Neill’s, and Charleville will battle it out.

Douglas seem to be the under-achievers in the championship. Can they step up this year and finally deliver? They are in a tough group. I think Fr O’Neill’s will have a big say here.

They are in this grade for the first time after winning the A championship last year. I think they will do well as they have a lot of young players.

Erin’s Own are going the other way. They do not owe anyone anything with this team, but a lot of their players have big mileage behind them. But you can never write them off.

I do not think Charleville have enough, and I will go with Douglas and Fr O’Neill’s to come through.

Group C seems to be the most straight forward group, with champions the Barrs, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, and Sarsfield’s.

I would say that, not alone will the Barrs and Sars come out of this Group, I believe the winners of the championship could come from these two.

There is a lot of talent in both squads and some real future Cork stars as well. Newtownshandrum will make it tough for both, but I do not think they will be good enough to take either. Similarly with Kanturk.

As we all know, championship always turns up strange results, but I will be very surprised if the Barrs and Sars do not come through.

Sarsfields captain Aaron Myers with the Denis Conroy Cup after winning the league. Picture: George Hatchell

If Imokilly get all their players together they could have a big say, but sometimes it is hard to get a full squad in a divisional team.

I’m sure Pat Ryan and his management will be at all these games and more, looking for new talent for next year.

I’m sure they will be watching closely.

As I say, I fancy St Finbarr’s and Sarsfield’s to make the final with stiff competition from the Rockies and Midleton.

I believe these are the four teams that will make it to the semi-finals.

If St Finbarr’s still have the hunger, like they had last year, I expect them to get over the line, and also have a right go at Munster club this year.

I’m looking forward to seeing ye at some of the games in what is always a very interesting championship.

Come up and say hello.