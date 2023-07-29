Cork v Waterford: Goals crucial for Rebels to make their mark in camogie final

CORK may be strong favourites to win Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final at Croke Park against Waterford, but they will need to improve their goal scoring exploits if they want to avoid getting embroiled in a tight cagey affair.

They grabbed two in the quarter-final win over Kilkenny, through captain Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey, but only raised two green flags in the four league and championship games they played against Galway this year.

Katrina Mackey is a goal threat for Cork. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

You would expect that they will need a goal or two to come out on top on Sunday.

They did not need one a fortnight ago when getting on top of Galway by 0-15 to 2-6 in the semi-final in Nowlan Park, but Waterford, who are appearing in their first final in 78 years, will be confident of scoring a couple of their own, as they have registered ten in their four championship games to date.

Cork lost the 2022 and 2021 finals to Kilkenny and Galway, so there will be no shortage of motivation to make amends for those losses. That experience of playing on the big stage that is the All-Ireland Final can weigh a team down when they have lost a few deciders but the hope would be that Matthew Twomey’s side can utilise the experience garnered from those losses to get over the line.

Conversely, this is completely new territory for Waterford, and the occasion might well get to them, although it must be noted that Waterford remain the only undefeated side in this year’s championship after they registered four wins in a row against Antrim, Limerick, Offaly and Tipperary.

In saying that, both Kilkenny and Galway were also undefeated before they ran into Cork.

Waterford had an easy time in Group C, beating Offaly, Limerick and then Antrim by 20, 14 and 21 points, respectively, to secure an automatic semi-final slot.

They went into that semi-final against Tipperary as underdogs, but were every inch worthy winners by 1-12 to 1-11, despite being seven points down after twenty minutes.

Of course, Cork are here on the back of defeating their bogey side Galway, who had beaten them in the opening game of Group 1 in June by 1-12 to 0-12 in Athenry.

They had also fallen short to Galway in the league final in April when losing by 2-13 to 1-12 in Croke Park after the earlier encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh had finished 1-10 to 1-11 to Galway.

After losing three times to the same opposition in less than four months it was a sizeable monkey to get off the back.

BENCH PRESS

Cork had an ace up their sleeve in their wins over Kilkenny and Galway, with that being the strength of their bench.

Being able to introduce players of the calibre of Cliona Healy, Orla Cronin, Aisling Thompson, Laura Hayes and Orlaith Cahalane to be closers almost seemed like cheating, and Cork can feel confident of winning out with such strength in reserve.

Having lost the last two All-Ireland finals to Galway and Kilkenny, Cork got their revenge in the last two games.

It would be a shame if they were to not complete the job by bringing the O’Duffy Cup back to Leeside on Sunday night.