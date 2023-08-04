The Longshot: Saints hoping to rise again

IT WAS not so long ago when Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday were perennial top-flight sides. While the Saints spent the past decade in the Premier League, it was the turn of the century since the Owls supped at the top table.

Southampton went through three managers last season on their way to finishing bottom, something that was flagged well before the season ended, and they had just six triumphs in 38 league fixtures,

In contrast, Wednesday finished their season in League One on 96 points, and yet still didn’t secure automatic promotion.

In fact, they went up instead after emerging from the most unbelievable game across all the divisions last season.

Their final against Barnsley was dramatic enough, when Josh Windass hit a 120th-minute winner to stop all three playoff deciders going to penalties.

But it was the semi-final win over Peterborough that took the biscuit, as they overturned a 0-4 deficit from the away leg to eventually emerge on penalties after a 5-1 turnaround (which included a Liam Palmer equaliser with the last kick of normal time and an OG in extra time).

Several hundred Wednesday fans missed the extraordinary game too as they took to social media to rip up their second-leg tickets.

Never has a manager looked more shell-shocked than Posh boss Darren Ferguson in his post-match interview. Owls boss Darren Moore gave most of the credit to God.

When the Saints and Owls two meet tonight in the Championship curtain-raiser, it will be the first time since the 2010/11 season, down in the third tier, when the Saints completed a double en route to promotion, when the Owls’ squad included Clinton Morrison, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana were with Southampton

The bookies have the Saints at 5/2 for promotion, having kept the majority of their squad together (including Gavin Bazunu in goals, and, for now, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse). Wednesday are 16/1 to rise for the second successive season and 9/2 to go straight back down.

The Owls enter this one with a poor record of just one win from six friendlies played and are 2/1 to win this home game, while Southampton may seem better value at 11/8 considering the recent gap in the standards of these two sides, they have lost three friendlies in a row, and they have scored only once in their last four games.

Sunday sees the meeting of two former Roy Keane-managed sides, Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Managed by former Town captain Tony Mowbray, the Black Cats will be looking to respond to last season’s disappointing play-off semi defeat to Luton. 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham had only made five Championship starts for Birmingham before they signed him for £1.75 million, and they will hope he fulfills his promise to the same level of older brother Jude. They are 8/5 to win.

- LEEDS are 11/2 to win the Championship. They have a manager in Daniel Farke who has won this league twice before with Norwich and have the blessing of a quality squad who maybe aren’t quite good enough to land the kinds of moves that have seen James Maddison get and Romeo Lavia rumoured to be leaving Leicester on.

Basketball star Russell Westbrook has revealed he is a part of the consortium that recently bought the Yorkshiremen, led by 49ers Enterprises, while Jordan Spieth and the recently misfiring Justin Thomas also have a minority stake. Leeds are 2/5 to get of to a flyer with a win over Cardiff on Sunday.

- MIDDLESBROUGH are 6/4 for a top-six finish in the championship after a disappointing play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry last season.

Boro will be a popular choice with many after their barn-storming march up the table last season led by rookie manager Michael Carrick, playing a swashbuckling style that turned Chuba Akpom into a prospective star.

Akpom hasn’t featured in pre-season due to injury and Boro currently look light up front without loan man Cameron Archer, while recruitment has generally been for youngsters and relative unknowns.

They are even money to beat Milwall in their opener tomorrow.

Elmes favourite to replace under-siege boss Pauw

WELL, our overarching interest in the Women’s World Cup finished yesterday, with Germany following Ireland out in the group stages.

Our tip to win the tournament managed to get dumped out following a draw with South Korea and now Morocco (72nd in the world and lifting football in the country just like their men did last December), who they beat 6-0 in their opening game, have progressed instead.

Bye, bye too to current joint top scorer Alexandra Popp, who we tipped for the Golden Boot.

Not that I won’t keep watching the finals, considering I have Australia and Colombia in the work buster.

The big news emerging here as the Irish camp comes home surrounds Vera Pauw and whether the Dutch woman will retain her position as the Irish manager.

All the murmurs and gossip seem to suggest not.

Assistant manager Tom Elmes is the 6/4 favourite to take over if Pauw doesn’t continue in charge. He was appointed as the assistant manager in advance of two World Cup qualifier games in November 2021 and is also the Irish U16 girls’ boss. He cut his teeth domestically with successful spell at Wexford Youths.

Before Elmes took on the role of No 2, it was Dubliner Eileen Gleeson who was alongside Pauw in the Irish set-up. She took charge of Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, before leaving that position in 2022. She won 26 of the 30 league games that she had in charge of Glasgow, however, and she is now back within the FAI as the Head of Women’s and Girls’ Football. Although only appointed to this role in January, she is rated as a 2/1 to be the next boss.

Recently relieved of his duties as Inter Miami boss in America’s MLS, Phil Neville was previously in charge of the England women’s team for three years and guided them to the semi-final stage of the 2019 World Cup in France. His son Harvey got a cap with the Republic of Ireland U19s in the same year (through his mother’s family) and the six-time Premier League winner with Man United would be a surprise appointment but is rated as a 4/1 prospect.

Colin Bell was Ireland boss from 2017-2019 and who just yesterday masterminded Germany’s exit from the World Cup and rated a 5/1 shot.

Meanwhile, favourite to take over the men’s side from Stephen Kenny remains Lee Carsley at 2/1 despite saying this week he will remain as the England U21 boss after guiding them to their first Euro success in 39 years.

Taylor rematch

UNDISPUTED lightweight world champion Katie Taylor is looking to avenge her only professional defeat when she takes on Chantelle Cameron in a rematch on November 25 at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The Bray brawler was defeated by Cameron in May, but she has been training non-stop since , and says she is confident that she will be victorious in the rematch.

Cameron is the current multi-belt super lightweight champion and is a powerful puncher, and showed that she has a strong chin against Taylor and is undefeated in her professional career.

The fight is likely to take place a the heavier weight again as Taylor attempts to regain her belts and the Wicklow woman is currently the 11/8 underdog.

The Bet

LEICESTER will be looking to go straight back up after an unlikely relegation last season. So will Leeds and Southampton, however their will be scar tissue involved with many in the latter squad. Rotherham have lost Corkman Ogbene to Luton and may go down. A Leeds and Southamton to go up and Rotherham to go down treble will net you 30/1.