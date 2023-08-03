Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

IT was an all-Cork finish to the €270,000 Guinness Galway Hurdle as Lisgoold Jockey Paul Townend aboard Zarak The Brave denied the Cork-owned Jesse Evans, who finished runner-up for the second consecutive race in a dramatic conclusion.

Jesse Evans made a mistake early on but gradually worked his way into contention, travelling well and in an absorbing finish just failed by a head-to-reel in the 9/2 winner Zarak The Brave. The winner had finished second in a Grade One race at the Punchestown festival to the classy Lossiemouth landing the first prize of €162K for owner Simon Munir.

He was the first four-year-old to win the race since Perugino Diamond won 23 years ago under Jim Culloty.

Tommy and Jack Singleton and their co-owners netted €54,000 for second place. In a sport where fine margins are magnified, today's result left connections mightily proud but wondering what they have to do to win this fiercely competitive and prestigious race. They finished fourth in 2021 and last year lost out by only 3/4 length to Galway legend Tudor City who finished eighth today.

Paul Townend was winning the Galway Hurdle for the second time having been successful in 2008 on Indian Pace for John Kiely. Willie Mullins landed his sixth Galway Hurdle, his fifth in the last six years while owner Simon Munir has also won the Galway Plate previously.

Tommy Singleton's initial reaction was: "What do I have to do to win this!"

The result again emphasised that you have to be a graded horse to win this race.

Tomás Singleton was joined in the parade ring afterwards by his son Jack and it was very much a sense of mixed emotions with the adage 'so close but yet so far' bandied about.

Cork hurling legend Mick Malone involved in the horse was very proud of the achievement in finishing so close in such an iconic race a view endorsed by Martin Shanahan owner of award-winning restaurant Fishy Fishy who is also involved in a third share, which Singleton and co-owner Chris Murphy made available.

So it ended up an all-Cork affair with Cork champion jockey Paul Townend denying Tomás and Jack Singleton.

Who knows down the line we might see Jesse Evans embark on a chasing career with a Galway Plate a possible target.

Short term you'd imagine the Grade 3 Horse and Jockey hurdle he won in Tipperary last October might figure on the agenda.