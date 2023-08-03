Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers

CORK CITY will face Cobh Ramblers in the 2023 Munster Senior Cup final on Monday August 14th at Turner’s Cross, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

The Rebel Army will go into the game looking at winning the trophy for the first time since 2019, while their east Cork rivals are hoping to keep it at St Colman’s Park.

The Ramblers have never retained the Munster Senior Cup.

The last time they were in this position as the defending champions, Wilton United beat them on penalties in the 2017 semi-finals at Pat Bowdren Park.

City have lost the last two finals, a run that started with a 2-0 loss to Rockmount in 2020 at Turner’s Cross.

The next time the competition was held was during the 2021-22 season, and the Rebel Army made it to the final by beating Midleton AFC and Treaty United.

They played Cobh Ramblers, who got to that stage of the competition by beating reigning FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount.

The Ramblers won 1-0 with James O’Leary scoring the only goal of the game.

He turned in a long range free-kick in the middle of the second half, and that gave Cobh their first victory at Turner’s Cross since the second round of the 2006 League of Ireland Cup.

That was the sixth meeting between the two teams in 2022, and it followed four games in the league and one in the FAI Cup.

Dylan McGlade, Cork City, Pierce Phillips, Cobh Ramblers. Munster Senior Cup Final, Cork City FC V's Cobh Ramblers, at Turner's Cross.

The Rebel Army held a 100% record across those competitions before that night at Turner’s Cross.

Cobh opened their defence last January with a comprehensive 8-1 victory over Everton AFC at the Stephen Ireland Astro last January. Cobh followed that up by beating Treaty United 3-2 at Jackman Park.

City’s road to the final started against Castleview and they beat the Munster Senior League side Castleview 4-1 at O’Sullivan Park.

Their reward was a game with Waterford FC at Ozier Park, and the Rebel Army won 2-1 with Cian Baragary scoring the winner.

The Rebel Army have used the competition as a tool to integrate academy players into the first team squad.

Arran Healy, Sam Bailey, and Zachary Dunne all started at O’Sullivan Park last January, and Josh Fitzpatrick came off the bench with Colin Henderson.

Cobh have played their first team for games in the Munster Senior Cup this season.

They even started new signings Jack Doherty and Wilson Waweru against Everton, and they helped the team go into the half-time break leading 4-0.

The Ramblers have used their 2022 success as a tool to reinvent themselves in the First Division.

They went from struggling for form to challenging for a play-off spot after their victory over Cork City in last year’s final.

Meanwhile, Cork City have signed midfielder Ben Worman as it was confirmed Daniel Krezic has left the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder made his first team debut for Cambridge United at the age of 16, and made over 20 first team appearances for the League One side last season.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I am at the stage of my career where I want to play as many games as I can, so hopefully I can do that here and show everyone what I am about," Worman said.

“We want to get out of the position we are in the league, that’s massive for the club. Giving 100% is the minimum requirement for each game and that is what I will be looking to do, to give my all.

"The fans can expect that from me, at a minimum, and I will also be looking to try and create and score a few goals along with that as well.”