Cork Minor Camogie Team Enjoy Year To Remember 

WHAT a hectic few weeks it has been for Cork camogie and whilst most of the column inches were dominated by last Sunday's high profile All-Ireland senior deicider, the success of the U16 and minor teams indicate a glowing future for the game on Leeside.

The U16's made it four All-Ireland titles in a row with victory over Galway on the previous weekend, with the minors adding the Munster title to their earlier All Ireland win over Waterford.

Over half of Cork players who were involved in the senior final in Croke Park last Sunday have come through the minor ranks since 2018. Under the guidance of Midleton's Jerry Wallace and his hugley dedicated backroom team, the ladies in red have won four minor All-Irelands and five Munster minor titles since that groundbreaking first win for the county five years ago.

It's now down time on the inter-county scene and an opportunity for Jerry Wallace to reflect on the transition process that has led to a huge haul of silverware.

"Fair to say that for all of us involved in the minor management it has been a very special few years.

"To come back and repeat last year's All Ireland/Munster double with nearly a new team is a great credit to the players and to the clubs. "It's a tribute to the coaching that is going on in the under age structures across the county at club and schools level.

"Experience taught me that if you are building something it is so important to keep looking ahead. Every year since I was involved I've tried to balance the panel, so that there are maybe 12 or 13 players aged 17 that would be coming forward for the next season.

"A lot of them have turned out to be very good players and participated at the highest level in their very first year " says Jerry.

Cork Manager Jerry Wallace celebrates winning

It's an ongoing process for Jerry and his fellow selectors.

"We start back in October by contacting the clubs and then begin our trials. At the moment we have already a group of players who are making the transition into next year's programme and we have the under 17 development squad and the under 16 winning team coming on board, who will be eligible to join us.

"Overall, it's a very good system that's in place. It then comes down to us as a management team to get motivated and give the time to bring these players forward into the system."

A star athlete in his youthful days and a highly respected coach and trainer of inter-county and club teams across the country, the step into the camogie world was something of a new departure for Jerry back in 2018.

"Yes - it was different - I even had to get familiar with the rule book initially.

"I was very fortunate that I had a team back then that had players such as Cliona Helay, Saoirse McCarthy.

"Laura Hayes and Emma Murphy, who have risen to the highest level. They were a great group and when we won the All Ireland first time out, things really took off.

"It's wonderful to see the girls that have worked their way from minor ranks to be so central to the senior team.

"Overall, what we have seen since 2018 is the influx of players who have made the step up senior. It's not that they just arrived on the scene - they have all come through the minor programme.

"It has to be good for Cork camogie that this transition is taking place.

"Cork people love sport at all levels and personally I'm delighted that having got so much out of sport when I was a competitive athlete - that I can now put something back in, particularly at development level.

"When the opportunity came along - I was delighted to take the chance.

"I've been very blessed to have people like Michael Boland involved since day one. Everyone has been very level headed on and off the field and that for me has been one of the real secrets of what we have achieved.

"This year again the team has been fantastic - one could not speak highly enough of their attitude and commitment", concluded Jerry.