Marc Sheehan: The future is bright for Cork GAA on and off the pitch 

CORK GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan has expressed his delight by joining up with Cork based company TVM, the new broadcast partner for Rebels Online.

The Aghabullogue clubman speaking exclusively to The Echo talks at length about the new deal.

“It’s the next natural step for the Cork County Board. We had successful innings with the Irish Examiner in what were difficult times during Covid-19, we put our toe in the water as it were and it was always our intention to have a Rebels Online streaming service, archives, interviews and so on. We are delighted to be with TVM, strong Bride Rovers connections. Ultimately, when we went through the tender process we had to ensure quality service and they are an established company so we are delighted.

“We have committed to 40 championship games to be streamed this season. We have control over the games so we will be picking the matches very carefully and making sure they are the right ones. We have had a good start with the Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven game and also the Blackrock v Glen Rovers encounter. The feedback has been very positive.”

The naming rights of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been in the pipeline for nearly seven years now but Sheehan has confirmed that nothing has been agreed as of yet but work is continuing on that matter.

“It’s an ongoing issue but we are happy with the progress we are making. We are working with our fellow directors involved in the running of the stadium. We are in a much better place now than where we were a few years ago in terms of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and I think there will be a lot of developments between now and the end of the year.”

A general view of Páirc Ui Chaoimh in 2017 after the first game played in the new stadium, PIHC match between Blarney and Valley Rovers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There was no silverware won between the two Cork senior teams in the 2023 championships but despite the hurlers failing to qualify out of Munster and the footballers unable to reach a Munster final, there are positive signs for both teams heading into 2024. The head man of Cork GAA has been encouraged by the team's performances in both codes and that the Rebels have the right leaders in charge.

“The major stand out of the year in terms of the inter-county season was the U20 hurlers winning the Munster and All-Ireland titles and I know you have done a lot of coverage on that particular team in recent months. The Cork hurling public understand the competitive nature of the Munster senior hurling championship. We had very narrow defeats, losing by a point to Clare and Limerick in the last two games.

“It was hugely disappointing not to get into the top three of the round-robin in Munster but I am confident that day is very close. Pat Ryan is an outstanding manager, a top class guy. I am delighted he is our manager and the team has definitely made progress this season. I am very happy to have played my part in bringing him in as manager this time last year. We are in a good place and are in safe hands with Pat and his backroom team.”

Cork manager Pat Ryan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

2023 was John Cleary’s first full season at the helm of the Cork senior footballers having taken over on an interim basis midway through last season due to Keith Ricken’s decision to take a step back for health reasons. The Cork chairman was very pleased with the progress of the footballers this season, as they made the All-Ireland quarter-final, beating two Division 1 teams along the way.

“On Sunday, April 9, the footballers lost to Clare above in Ennis in the Munster quarter-final which was the disappointing part of the season after what was a solid league. We had a good group-stage in the All-Ireland series, beating Louth, losing narrowly to Kerry before a win over Mayo. Beating Roscommon in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final was a special occasion in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 15,000 people present, in an electric atmosphere.

“We came up short against Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final, but there is an expectation now going into 2024, as we aim for promotion from Division 2. We need to be doing that. Going head to head with Kerry in Munster will also be a key objective next season.”

Cork football coach Kevin Walsh made a huge impression this season under the management of Cleary and Sheehan expects the Galway native to stay on board for a second season.

“At the end of last season, John got the manager's position on a full-time basis, so there was a coaching vacancy and in the process of drawing up candidates, Kevin’s name came up and thankfully John got it over the line with our blessing. Kevin has been a huge addition. It’s a long journey from Killannin in Co. Galway down to Cork, a huge commitment but he has been outstanding.

“I expect Kevin will stay on board next season, there is no white smoke yet but I would be surprised If he isn’t on the line with us in 2024.”

Cork coach Kevin Walsh and manager John Cleary. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

This is Sheehan’s last season as chairman having taken up the reins in December 2020. The three year term will come to an end at the County Convention in December.

“It has been a great honour to lead the Cork GAA County Board, but there is a lot of work still to be done between now and December. Looking forward to maybe a new role in the future. But that will be for down the road, now it’s about the county championships, work around Páirc Uí Chaoimh and appointments of new GDCs. We are in a much more secure financial position at County Board level compared to a few years ago. The future is bright for Cork GAA on and off the pitch.”