Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 17:00

Premier SFC: Daniel Goulding a major doubt for Éire Óg's clash with Nemo Rangers

The sharpshooter is struggling with a back injury thought to be an issue with a while
Daniel Goulding is a major doubt for Éire Óg's game against Nemo Rangers Sunday week in the Premier SFC. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

DANIEL GOULDING is a major doubt for Éire Óg’s second group-stage game in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC due to a back injury with the Ovens side taking on reigning champions Nemo Rangers Sunday week in Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

The former Cork star went off injured right at the very end of Éire Óg's crucial opening round win over Carrigaline played in Ballincollig on Saturday, July 29. The Ovens team won on a score line of 1-10 to 0-11, with Goulding chipping in with four points, three from frees. It is thought the back injury has been an issue with a while. 

A combination of Joe Cooper’s early goal and a few outstanding saves, including a penalty save, from Cork netminder Chris Kelly helped Éire Óg to a significant two point victory in that game to set them up nicely for a free hit against the might of Nemo. Paul O’Donovan’s side have already two points on the board following a comfortable victory over Ballincollig in the opening round, on a score line of 2-11 to 0-6.

It will be a double header in Páirc Uí Rinn Sunday week, with Ballincollig facing Carrigaline at 2pm, in what is now a huge game for both teams.

Éire Óg have a three week gap to their final group-stage match, which will be a big one for many reasons. Paudie Kissane’s team face near neighbours Ballincollig on Sunday, September 10 in Coachford at 4pm. Goulding has been a key cog in Éire Óg’s remarkable journey from junior A in 2008 to the top flight in 2021. This is Goulding’s 21st consecutive year playing adult football for the team in red and yellow having made his debut for the club back in 2003 when Éire Óg were struggling in the Muskerry JAFC.

Éire Óg manager Paudie Kissane may have to plan without Daniel Goulding for the Nemo Rangers clash. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The 37 year old will obviously be a blow for Éire Óg if he does sit out the Nemo game. Goulding hasn't missed an Éire Óg football championship match since August 2011 when the Mid-Cork outfit beat Glanworth in Round 4 of the then IFC. But, a lot will hinge on that last match in Coachford, so it will be important for Éire Óg that he will be fit for the much anticipated Mid-Cork derby against the Village.

While Goulding is a major doubt for Éire Óg, Nemo will welcome back Luke Connolly to add further firepower to the reigning champions forward department. Connolly has returned from Australia after supporting his sister Megan in the Women’s World Cup.

Cork GAA
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy review the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Analysing round one of the Cork club hurling championships

READ NOW

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

