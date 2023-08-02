Sarsfields prove too strong for a gallant Aghada side in the P1MHC

Sarsfields 4-25

Aghada 0-15

SARSFIELDS had a very comfortable victory, when the beat a gallant Aghada side in the first round of the Rebel Og P1MHC game at Riverstown on Wednesday night.

It was a good night for the Sars and the Cork minor corner forward Barry O’Flynn, who scored three goals from play along with his six points to help his team to a very impressive win.

Sars led at the break by 2-15 to 0-6 with goals from O’Flynn and Danny McCarthy.

Aghada's James Hurley is tackled by Sarsfields' Josh McMahon, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

They added two more goals in the second half by O’Flynn and some wonderful points from Callum Austin to comfortably win their first game in the competition.

Sarsfields' Barry O'Flynn scores a point as Aghada's Ronan Devoy closes in, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

Both these sides will be action again in two weeks time, with Sars making the short trip to take on Midleton, while Aghada will host Ballincollig at Rostellan.

Callum Austin opened the scoring for the home team with a sweet strike in the third minute and that was filled up by three more points by Barry O’Flynn, Jack Huggins and Harry Cogan to lead 0-4 to 0-0 after ten minutes of play.

Robert Deane got Aghada on the scoreboard with a long range free two minute later.

However, Sars kept the score ticking over with some wonderful points to lead 0-13 to 0-3 in the 20th minute, then a minute later O’Flynn scored the first goal of the game with a blistering effort from close range.

Things got worse for Aghada in the 28th minute when Danny McCarthy made a great solo run and struck his effort into the roof of the net for Sars to lead 2-15 to 0-6 at half time.

Sarsfields' Harry Cogan scores a point under pressure from Aghada's Sean O'Sullivan, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

With the game over as a contest Sars punished the visitors adding numerous points and two more goals O’Flynn, however, James Hurley had a fine game for Aghada scoring a total of 10 points for his team, but the home team had too much firepower on the night.

Scorers for Sarsfields: B O’Flynn 3-6, C Austin 0-7 (3f), R Higgins 0-4 ( 2f, 2 60), D McCarthy 1-3, Z Herlihy 0-2, H Cogan 0-2, J Huggins 0-1.

Aghada: J Hurley 0-10 (4f), T Condon 0-2, C Walsh 0-1, J Devoy 0-1, R Deane 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: J Austin, C Quirke, R Barry, J Tierney, J McMahon, J Huggins, R Higgins, L Horgan, S Bracken (c), C Austin, H Cogan, D O’Donovan, Z Herlihy, D McCarthy, B O’Flynn.

Subs: D O’Flynn for Z Herlihy (45), M Hurley for D McCarthy ( 52).

AGHADA: J O’Donnell, S O’Sullivan, R Devoy (c), E Crowley,S O’Callaghan, R Deane, J Hurley, D Wallace, I Oosthuizen, J Motherway, H Mulcahy, T Condon, J Devoy, C Roberts, J Linehan.

Subs: A Murphy for S O’Sullivan (14 inj), C Walsh for Deane (ht), C White for I Oosthuizen (50).

Referee: Rory O’Connell ( Cobh).