Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 21:20

Sarsfields prove too strong for a gallant Aghada side in the P1MHC

Cork minor corner forward Barry O’Flynn scored three goals from play along with his six points to help his team to a very impressive win.
Sarsfields prove too strong for a gallant Aghada side in the P1MHC

Sarsfields' Darragh O'Donovan and Aghada's James Hurley keeping their eyes on the ball, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

Kieran Doherty

Sarsfields 4-25 

Aghada 0-15

SARSFIELDS had a very comfortable victory, when the beat a gallant Aghada side in the first round of the Rebel Og P1MHC game at Riverstown on Wednesday night.

It was a good night for the Sars and the Cork minor corner forward Barry O’Flynn, who scored three goals from play along with his six points to help his team to a very impressive win.

Sars led at the break by 2-15 to 0-6 with goals from O’Flynn and Danny McCarthy. 

Aghada's James Hurley is tackled by Sarsfields' Josh McMahon, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.
Aghada's James Hurley is tackled by Sarsfields' Josh McMahon, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

They added two more goals in the second half by O’Flynn and some wonderful points from Callum Austin to comfortably win their first game in the competition.

Sarsfields' Barry O'Flynn scores a point as Aghada's Ronan Devoy closes in, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.
Sarsfields' Barry O'Flynn scores a point as Aghada's Ronan Devoy closes in, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

Both these sides will be action again in two weeks time, with Sars making the short trip to take on Midleton, while Aghada will host Ballincollig at Rostellan.

Callum Austin opened the scoring for the home team with a sweet strike in the third minute and that was filled up by three more points by Barry O’Flynn, Jack Huggins and Harry Cogan to lead 0-4 to 0-0 after ten minutes of play. 

Robert Deane got Aghada on the scoreboard with a long range free two minute later. 

However, Sars kept the score ticking over with some wonderful points to lead 0-13 to 0-3 in the 20th minute, then a minute later O’Flynn scored the first goal of the game with a blistering effort from close range. 

Things got worse for Aghada in the 28th minute when Danny McCarthy made a great solo run and struck his effort into the roof of the net for Sars to lead 2-15 to 0-6 at half time.

Sarsfields' Harry Cogan scores a point under pressure from Aghada's Sean O'Sullivan, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.
Sarsfields' Harry Cogan scores a point under pressure from Aghada's Sean O'Sullivan, during their P1 MHC clash at Riverstown.

With the game over as a contest Sars punished the visitors adding numerous points and two more goals O’Flynn, however, James Hurley had a fine game for Aghada scoring a total of 10 points for his team, but the home team had too much firepower on the night.

Scorers for Sarsfields: B O’Flynn 3-6, C Austin 0-7 (3f), R Higgins 0-4 ( 2f, 2 60), D McCarthy 1-3, Z Herlihy 0-2, H Cogan 0-2, J Huggins 0-1.

Aghada: J Hurley 0-10 (4f), T Condon 0-2, C Walsh 0-1, J Devoy 0-1, R Deane 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: J Austin, C Quirke, R Barry, J Tierney, J McMahon, J Huggins, R Higgins, L Horgan, S Bracken (c), C Austin, H Cogan, D O’Donovan, Z Herlihy, D McCarthy, B O’Flynn.

Subs: D O’Flynn for Z Herlihy (45), M Hurley for D McCarthy ( 52).

AGHADA: J O’Donnell, S O’Sullivan, R Devoy (c), E Crowley,S O’Callaghan, R Deane, J Hurley, D Wallace, I Oosthuizen, J Motherway, H Mulcahy, T Condon, J Devoy, C Roberts, J Linehan.

Subs: A Murphy for S O’Sullivan (14 inj), C Walsh for Deane (ht), C White for I Oosthuizen (50).

Referee: Rory O’Connell ( Cobh).

More in this section

Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories Two of Ireland's top athletes are honoured by the Cork City Sports for their recent victories
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review
Marissa Sheva and Denise O'Sullivan applaud the fans after the game 31/7/2023 Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 
#Cork GAA
<p>Ireland’s Cathal Heffernan and Mexico’s Juan Pablo Palma </p>

Cathal Heffernan set to join Newcastle United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more