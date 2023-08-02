Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 21:05

Injury time Eoin Dwyer goal breaks Midleton hearts in this P1MHC game

In a game that had everything Midleton will rue giving away a soft free when the game was in their hands but credit to Dwyer his thundering shot billowed the back of the net.
Danny Miskella with possession for Ballincollig. Ballincollig vs Midleton in the P1MHC at Ballincollig. Pic: Larry Cummins 

John Coughlan

Ballincollig 1-12 

Midleton 0-14 

LATE drama at Ballincollig on Wednesday night as the home side won this Rebel Og Premier 1 hurling championship clash with an added time Eoin Dwyer goal from a free that stunned their east Cork opponents into submission.

The opening exchanges were played at a frantic pace with Ballincollig’s George Howard and Conor Morley exchanging points in the second minute.

To be fair the intensity continued to increase but with both sides committing needless fouls the game was level at three points each in the 12th minute.

Ben O'Connell with possession in the first half for Ballincollig. Ballincollig vs Midleton in the P1MHC at Ballincollig. Pic: Larry Cummins 
The centre field battle was intriguing but with the Ballincollig full forward Theo Morgan in excellent shooting form from placed balls his fourth point three minutes later gave his side a 0-6 to 0-4 lead.

Credit to Ballincollig they continued to chase and block and two excellent Jack Murray points increased their lead to four points with two minutes remaining to the interval.

Luckily for Midleton they responded to the wake- up call and after going 15 minutes without a score consecutive Peter Barrett points reduced the deficit to two points at the interval.

Ballincollig should have increased their lead nine minutes into the restart when Danny Miskella was hauled down on route to goal.

Up stepped Eoin Dwyer and despite striking the resultant penalty with ferocity credit must go to the Midleton keeper Conor Finn in making a superb save.

Dwyer did manage to score from the resultant 65 but Midleton who were tested for long periods suddenly found another gear.

James McSweeney was a constant threat to Ballincollig’s defence and consecutive points from him reduced the deficit to the minimum with seven minutes remaining.

This game had everything coming down the stretch as both sides showed incredible courage but Midleton looked to be gaining control when a McSweeney point edged them into a two point lead entering the final minute.

Ballincollig needed inspiration and this was a team effort as all their players died for the cause when the game seemed to be running away from them.

The seconds were ticking down and the free deep into added time finally settled this intriguing game when Dwyer’s free hit the back of the net.

Eoghan Fraser, Midleton in action against Ballincollig. Ballincollig vs Midleton in the P1MHC at Ballincollig. Pic: Larry Cummins
No doubt the Ballincollig players and supporters were jubilant at the final whistle as this win was all about heart and spirit as they can now face Sars and Midleton with confidence.

On a final note let’s give credit to referee John Ryan who officiated in a fair manner over the 60 plus minutes.

It was breathtaking!

Scorers for Ballincollig: E Dwyer 1-3 (1-1f,65), T Morgan 0-5 (0-4f), J Murray 0-2, G Howard 0-2.

Midleton: J McSweeney 0-7 (0-5f), P Barrett 0-3, S McSharry 0-2, C Stack, C Morley (0-1 each).

Ballincollig: D O’Connell; C Summers, D Lee, S Delaney; E Dwyer, B O’Connell, K O’Leary; D O’Leary, C O’Connor; C Power, G Howard, J Murray; C Ahern, T Morgan, D Miskella.

Subs: T Murphy for C Power (h-t), P McCarthy for C Ahern (41).

Midleton: C Finn; T Dunlea, F Kelly, A O’Connor; J Hogan, C Cronin, E Fraser; S McSharry, L Brodkrob; C Morley, J McSweeney, P Walsh; D Egan, D Garde, P Barrett.

Subs: O Dennigan for A O’Connor (27), C Stack for D Egan (44).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

