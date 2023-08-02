Inniscarra get off to a winning start in their P1MHC with a victory over Glen Rovers

Inniscarra 1-15

Glen Rovers 0-11

INNISCARRA got their Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor hurling championship campaign off to a winning start at Ballyanly on Wednesday night.

In a game that was close in the first half, with the sides level at the break, it was their start to the second that secured their well-deserved win.

In the first 10 minutes after the restart they hit 1-5 without reply and from here the Glen were always chasing the game.

But Glen sides never give up and led by the likes of Conor McCarthy and Diarmuid Wall they reduced the deficit but could never get close enough to get back in real contention.

Inniscarra had impressive displays all over the pitch with David Enright and Niall Buckley anchoring their defence, and Darragh O’Brien and Jack O’Mahony working hard in midfield.

Up front Jack Shine led the attack, helped by the likes of Sean Linehan and Sean Murphy.

Jacvk Shine fires over a point from a free for Inniscarra. Inniscarra vs Glen Rovers in the P1MHC at Ballyanley . Pic: Larry Cummins Match report by Rory Noonan for The Echo.

Shine opened the scoring for his side, with Wall replying for the Glen. Both exchanged points again from frees to see them level after 10 minutes.

O’Brien put Inniscarra back in front, but two from Wall, followed by two from McCarthy had the Glen 0-6 to 0-3 up after 16 minutes.

O’Brien responded for Inniscarra, before Wall made it 0-7 to 0-4.

Inniscarra finished the half strongly with two frees from Shine putting only one between the sides.

Just before half time Daniel O’Connor pointed to see them level at the break, 0-7 apiece.

The second-half was only seconds old when Murphy put Inniscarra in front, a lead they held until the final whistle.

O’Brien got his third, before two from Shine made it 0-11 to 0-7.

With 40 minutes gone came the killer blow when Sean Linehan raised the only green flag to effectively kill off the game as a contest.

Shine added a free before the Glen got their first score of the second half, when Wall pointed from a free. He added two more from placed balls, to make it 0-10 to 1-12 as the Glen gave it their all to get back into contention.

But a long distance free from Buckley increased Inniscarra’s lead, before Cathal Lyons and Alan Heelan rounded of the scoring as they out deserving winners.

Scorers for Inniscarra: S Linehan 1-0, J Shine 0-7 (5f), D O’Brien 0-3, D O’Connor, S Murphy, N Buckley (f), C Lyons, A Heelan 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: D Wall 0-9 (6f, 0-1 65), C McCarthy 0-2 (1f).

INNISCARRA: B Gleeson; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, A Heelan; D Enright, N Buckley, R Murphy; D O’Brien, J O’Mahony; C Lyons, J Shine, D O’Connor; R O’Keeffe, S Linehan, S Murphy.

Sub: S Brislane for S Murphy (55).

GLEN ROVERS: J Goulding; K Cronin, O O’Connell, J Murphy, C Connolly, J Brosnan, C Harte; M Gayfer, C McCarthy; M T Brosnan, D Wall, A Clifford; J O’Sullivan, E McGuckin, S Lawlor.

Subs: G O’Callaghan for E McGuckin (43), C Hughes for A Clifford (45).

Referee: Colm Walsh, Ballinora.