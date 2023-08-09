Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 10:05

Goalkeepers shine on the first weekend of the football championships 

The netminders were in top form which will please Cork boss John Cleary
Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White kicked two points from play in the PSFC win over Valley Rovers over a week ago. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

IT was a good weekend for goalkeepers in the first round of games in the Bon Secours Hospital football championships over a week ago.

A lot of the top netminders in the Rebel county stepped up when their club needed them. Reigning Premier SFC winners Nemo Rangers had a 2-11 to 0-6 win over Ballincollig as they started the championship with an emphatic victory. The man between the sticks, Micheál Aodh Martin, wasn’t overly tested on that evening, with his kick-outs going according to plan against a Ballincollig team that failed to bring their A game.

The one time Martin was called upon was after 56 minutes but the Cork goalkeeper turned Seán Kiely’s goal bound effort around the post.

Éire Óg had a hugely important 1-10 to 0-11 win over Carrigaline in a group that consists of Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig. After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Ovens club will be thrilled over this victory helped in no small part by goalkeeper Chris Kelly. The Cork netminder made three key saves over the hour including a penalty save after 18 minutes to deny Kevin O’Reilly. The latter’s effort was well struck but Kelly guessed the right way and got two strong hands to it. The 26 year old was also solid with his kick-outs and he would have been pleased with his performance following a stop start 2023 with injuries.

Éire Óg goalkeeper Chris Kelly saves from Carrigaline's Kevin O'Reilly in the PSFC at Ballincollig. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
A former Cork goalkeeper and a current Cork goalkeeper both performed well in Macroom for their respective clubs in the senior A grade. O’Donovan Rossa edged out Knocknagree 2-9 to 0-11 with former Rebels netminder Ryan Price playing a key part in Skibb’s big win. Price made two vital saves in the first-half from Anthony O’Connor and David O’Connor and despite the odd stray kick-out due to the wind, Price would have been satisfied with his overall performance.

Ryan Price impressed in goal for O'Donovan Rossa in the win over Knocknagree. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Current Cork goalkeeper Patrick Doyle was on the losing side, but he also impressed over a week ago. The Duhallow man made a point blank save to deny Dylan Hourihane a Skibb goal.

The performance of former Cork goalkeeper Mark White in Clonakilty’s 0-20 to 1-9 win over Valley Rovers in the Premier SFC was enough for this scribe to give the towering netminder player of the week on the podcast last week. White made a few fantastic saves and even though one was straight at him in the first-half, he still had to deal with it and not let the ball bounce out to an onrushing Valley’s player.

To top it all off, and a sign of the modern goalkeeper, he chipped in with two points from play. One was from close-range following a neat team move and the other was a peach of an effort from long-range. He was very comfortable coming out whether he will be given the same luxury in the next game against Carbery Rangers Sunday week remains to be seen.

Cork GAA
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy review the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Analysing round one of the Cork club hurling championships

READ NOW

