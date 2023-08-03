Vera Pauw has gone from Irish hero to target for scorn: Where did it go wrong?

WITH about 10 minutes remaining in Ireland’s Women’s World Cup clash with Nigeria the TV cameras managed to completely miss what would have been a stonewall Reeling in the Years moment, and only for the reaction of the watching RTÉ commentary team it might have passed us by completely.

At 79:52 on the clock Stephanie Roche states: “Katie McCabe is coming over here, she’s going to have a word with Vera, maybe to think about something”.

The cameras are showing none of this interaction, but at 79:58 George Hamilton makes the kind of “ugghhh” sound that one might make if you have just seen someone receive a surprise slap in the face.

There is complete silence in the commentary box for about six seconds before Hamilton adds: “there doesn’t seem to be much by way of a conversation going on there”.

No further explanation is provided and they just get on with the game, but anyone who has wasted thousands of hours watching live sport immediately would have clocked that something significant had just occurred.

Pauw waited until the 84th minute to make a substitution, and in the post-match press conference she was still trying to stamp her authority, even if it was now hanging by a thread.

“If Katie McCabe wants a change, it doesn’t mean… she’s not the coach.

“Yeah? Why would we change? Everybody was doing so well. So I said, ‘what do you want, Katie, taking the best player off?’”

Soon after Pauw’s press conference McCabe posted a tweet with an emoji with a zipped mouth. It does not take Einstein to figure out its intent.

To think that in January Pauw was being presented with the Irish Independent Manager of the Year award, and a month earlier had won the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year award.

Where did it all go wrong?

Of course, even when she was accepting those awards she knew she had been the subject of an investigation by the National Women’s Soccer League in the USA from her time in charge of Houston Dash, where she was accused of a number of offences ranging from weight-shaming to “always watching”. She has strongly rejected these claims.

That report was released in December, yet in early July a lengthy piece was published by The Athletic which went into the allegations in great depth. The timing of the piece so close to the World Cup certainly has to be questioned.

Pauw is a proud Dutch woman and sometimes comes across as extremely blunt, but none of the accusations in the article seemed to be of the overly serious variety. One couldn’t help but feel cold reading it, thinking that a male manager in the same situation would not have had to face such accusations.

The mood around Pauw has certainly changed quickly, with the knives well sharpened by the time the team arrived in Australia for what should have been the greatest moment in Irish female sports history.

If there is one country that should know the damage that can be caused by a player/manager rift mid-World Cup then surely it’s Ireland, even if these Irish players are too young to remember the car crash that was the Saipan affair.

The players will no doubt feel they have legitimate grievances with Pauw, but what should have been their greatest moment might now be remembered as their Saipan, which surely is not how they wanted to remember their World Cup adventure.