Singleton's commit again to sponsor Donie O'Mahony Draghunt

It has been announced that Tom Singleton of Singleton’s SuperValu Hollyhill will continue with his sponsorship of the Donal O’Mahony memorial draghunt meeting that will take place at Blarney on Sunday, August 27.

The meeting that began in 2000 had been under the Evening Echo sponsorship up to 2016 and many worries surfaced when it came to an end.

There will be three races on the day that will include Senior, Senior Maiden and Puppy Maiden.

Holder of the Senior title is championship leader Authority and trainer John O’Callaghan believes the meeting is up there with the best.

“There is no doubt all trainers want to win at this meeting as there is a special buzz with tremendous media backing from The Echo and hopefully I will be there or thereabouts again this year,” said John.

Like he has with many minority sponsorships on Cork’s northside Tomas Singleton stepped in and offered financial stability that ensured this famous meeting would continue.

Speaking about his backing of the meeting Mr Singleton believes sports like draghunting are crucial to the heritage of this city.

Puppy draghunt winner Jamie Wyse with winning dog High Miss, from Griffin United , with sponsors Tomas and Tom Singleton.

“When you think draghunting is the oldest outdoor door sport in this city it is vital we help it survive tough times for all minority sports as they have some wonderful people involved for many years,” he said.

Over the years the sport of draghunting has suffered with lack of support from major sponsors but Tomas believes he will help them as long as his budget allows him to.

“From what I have experienced over the years sponsoring various events in draghunting is that you have a good mixture of people young and old following it and for the atmosphere at Blarney is always electric, he added.

Indeed despite Tomas Singleton’s sponsorship with Brunell basketball club coming to an abrupt end over the summer months he wishes to announce that his present backing of clubs in his community will continue.

“Sport is my DNA and as long as its within my budget I will continue to support clubs in my community as its very important to keep young people involved in various codes.”

The sport of draghunting had 24 clubs in the sixties and seventies but like many other sports young people have so much other activities they take up instead of exercising and training hounds Chairman of the Cork City and County Harriers association Adam O’Sullivan is delighted that Tomas is continuing to back the sport.

“We know that times are tough for a lot of companies in this city and county but credit to Tomas Singleton he has stood with us for many years and is a very honourable man.

“The Donal O’Mahony fixture is one of many notable meetings on our calendar and as an association we will do everything to ensure it goes off without a hitch at the end of the month,” he said.

In 2015 Cumbrian Tom Newall bid farewell to Cork after attending the Donal O’Mahony meeting for 15 consecutive years with his wife Christine.

Sadly for the sport in Cumbria and Ireland Tom passed away on July 11 and today his funeral service is taking place at Disington Crematorium in England.

As already documented Tom was a great supporter of the Cork association and had some very close friends in this city.

Since his passing many draghunting enthusiasts have lavished praise on the great man and no doubt he will get a wonderful send off.