Cork camogie need to find their Redemption Day on Sunday against Waterford

The dictionary definition for the word redemption is ‘an act of redeeming or atoning for a fault or mistake, or the state of being redeemed.’

September 12th, 2021, and Paudie Murray is attempting to console each member of his Cork Camogie senior panel following their 1-15 to 1-12 All-Ireland final loss at the hands of Galway.

August 7th, 2022, and it is Matthew Twomey’s turn to walk around the Croke Park pitch offering solace to each member of his Cork Camogie senior panel.

A brutal 1-13 to 1-12 All-Ireland Camogie senior final loss to Kilkenny is difficult to take.

Saoirse McCarthy with youngsters at the open evening to meet Cork senior camogie players prior to playing Waterford in the All Ireland final at Croke park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Music blaring, the black and gold streamers landing on GAA HQ’s famous playing surface are in stark contrast to the tears rolling down the faces of Cork’s players.

For the Rebels, it’ more heartbreak and all the emotions that come with losing on Camogie’s most important occasion for the second time in a row.

More recently, there have been constant dual-player headlines, GPA issues in search of equality and a treatment room full of long-term injuries to contend with.

So it is fair to say that the Cork senior panel has been through difficult spells over the past two and a half years.

Dealing with those issues, after coming up short in consecutive All-Ireland finals, would have broken the resolve of most inter-county teams.

Add to that, losing this year’s National League final and twice more in the championship to Galway.

Then, a 2023 Munster championship exit at the hands of Waterford.

Obituaries were being written inside and outside the county bounds. House private, no flowers thank you very much.

Yet, this Cork Camogie senior panel and management team doesn’t do negativity or spend time wallowing in what might have been.

Instead, they have tapped into the late Irish international and Munster rugby stalwart Anthony Foley’s assertion: “When you lose, remember the feeling and store it in the hurt locker for another day.”

That hurt locker moment arrives at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Standing in the way of the Rebels’ redemption are Camogie’s ‘new kids on the block’.

It is 1945 since Waterford last won an All-Ireland Camogie senior final.

Yet in 2023, the Déise are a welcome addition to the senior title-contenders top table of Kilkenny, Galway, Cork and Tipperary. Victory over the latter, or rather the manner of Waterford’s All-Ireland semi-final win proved two things.

One, the Déise will not be travelling to Dublin to make up the numbers.

Two, irrespective of the result, Waterford are primed to be amongst the All-Ireland contenders over the next couple of years.

Laura Treacy Cork senior camogie player who play Waterford in the All Ireland final at Croke park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Down 1-7 to 0-3 in the early stages of their recent last-four encounter with Tipp, Waterford demonstrated admirable resolve to change ends just a point behind.

Maintaining a steely determination, the Déise won out 1-12 to 1-11 following a gripping finale.

A well-supported Waterford will have no qualms about taking on a Cork side they overcame in this year’s provincial championship for the O’Duffy Cup.

All of Waterford’s hard work at U16 and minor level over the past number of years is bearing fruit and the Rebels know they are in for the mother and father of battles at Croke Park.

The good news for Cork supporters is that this senior manager and panel understand what is required of them amid such a pressure-filled environment on All-Ireland final day.

Those previous experiences of losing to Kilkenny and Galway, heart-breaking as they were, should act as fuel to burn the fire that brings the O’Duffy Cup back to leeside.

The recent Cork Camogie media and supporters night was a well organised event attended by hundreds of supporters, young and old.

That pleasant evening at Castle Road was a welcome reminder to the Cork players of how much they are admired and respected by a growing supporter base.

What struck this reporter the most, amid a lot of excitement and autograph hunting, was the calmness and resolve of each of the Cork players present.

The county’s senior Camogie setup doesn’t need to be reminded of their past losses.

They carry those memories with them every day.

Now it is time to banish the memories of 2022 and 2021. No better place to do that than the scene of those most recent heartbreaks.

On Sunday, it is time for the Cork Camogie senior management team and panel’s redemption.