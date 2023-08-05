Walsh brothers aiming for another fairytale in Fermoy

KANTURK travel to Fermoy this afternoon for the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC encounter against a strong Sarsfields team looking to recreate the magic they produced at the same venue last season.

The Premier SHC is unpredictable at the best of times. 2021 winners Midleton were raging hot favourites to beat a Kanturk team destined for a relegation play-off in what was the third group-stage game last August. But, what transpired was incredible as Kanturk won, 2-19 to 3-15, no fluke as the Duhallow outfit avoided a relegation play-off and in the process ended Midleton’s championship hopes.

The team in green and white have a habit of making it tough for the best and they head into this afternoon’s Group C opener against Sars buoyed by their SAFC comeback win over Fermoy last weekend.

Ian Walsh, who made his first-team debut in the IHC opening round win over Dromina in 2011, has been a firm part of what has been a remarkable journey for the club and he’s looking forward to the huge challenge of facing Johnny Crowley’s Sars.

Kanturk's Ian Walsh and manager Donagh Duane celebrate after winning the All-Ireland IHC in Croke Park in 2018. ©INPHO/Gary Carr

“We are playing one of the best teams in Cork at the moment and we are under no illusions about the size of the task that is ahead of us. We are very much looking forward to it though. We have put down very good training sessions over the last few weeks and we had a great comeback win over Fermoy last week in the football so there is a great buzz in the camp.

“We will respect Sars but we certainly won’t be afraid of them. We have played without fear over the years. We have pulled off shock wins over the years including the win over Midleton last season so we know we have the belief to go out there and express ourselves.“

A famous win over the Magpies last season is still being talked about around Kanturk. There was a lot at stake that day and even though there won’t be as much on the line this time around, with two more group games after this one, it’s important to put down an early marker no matter what aspirations you might have in the championship.

“According to many, we went into that Midleton game with no chance,” says the Insurance Advisor.

“It was a case of Midleton turning up and winning. It’s sport anything can happen, 15 on 15 and you just have to give it everything. We will take inspiration from that day alright going into the Sars game and it will give us hope that every now and then strange things can happen. We will need everything to fall our way.”

The powerful forward sometimes has to pinch himself when he sees how far the club have come in a short space of time. When the 29 year old joined the Kanturk panel back in 2011, they were just about holding their own in the then IHC.

“We are blessed here in Kanturk to have the players we do have in the sense of their commitment, dedication and passion for the club. We have come a long way, but we want to keep improving.”

Ian’s younger brother Colin, made his debut for the first team two years ago in an eleven point win over Bandon in championship. In wasn’t a bad debut season for the UCC student studying Arts, who played a key role for the Cork U20 hurlers this season in achieving Munster and All-Ireland success. Kanturk went on to win the SAHC in 2021 with the 20 year old bagging three goals in the 3-17 to 2-13 win over Fr O’Neill’s in the final.

“I can remember growing up watching Kanturk win the IHC in 2013 and just dreaming of playing for the fist team. I would consider myself a fearless person and when I got the chance two years ago I gladly took it. To get three goals in a county final is special. For many, a final would be a nervous occasion but I have and always will relish playing under pressure.”

Kanturk's three goal hero Colin Walsh after defeating Fr O'Neill's in the SAHC final in 2021. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kanturk are one of a few clubs who are managing the dual aspect very well, so what does Colin put that down to?

“There is no special recipe. We have different managers for both codes and the communication has and is very good between both. We focus on football one week then hurling one week. It’s refreshing, we get to see different faces and your not fully focused on one.”