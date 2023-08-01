The Longshot: Another Kim win could be on cards as regular season ends

WHILE our football Championship ended last weekend, the one across the channel gets underway this Friday.
With the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton dropping into the Championship this season, the most competitive league is likely to get even more difficult to emerge from All three have lost important players from last season as they continue to rebuild ahead of the big kick-off next week.
All three are under new management, with Daniel Farke, Enzo Maresca and Russell Martin.
If the Championship taught us one thing last season, it likes a fairytale, with Luton promoted to the Premier League for the first time after a thrilling play-off final against the Sky Blues.
Ipswich Town are fancied to make a splash with low odds (11/4) to reach the play-offs on their return to the second tier, while Sheffield Wednesday offer an unknown under new head coach Xisco Munoz and are 8/1 to make the top six.
Plymouth Argyle (5/2 to go down) are expected to have a tough season, with Rotherham United (who Cork man Chiedozie Ogbene left to join Luton in the Premier League) the bookies favourites to go down at 15/8 despite just surviving last season.
Leicester are the favourites to make an immediate return to the Premier League as Championship winners (4/1). James Maddison has made a big-money move to Spurs but record goalscorer Jamie Vardy (10/1 Golden Boot favourite) is expected to stay at the King Power having rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.
It can be tough to recover from a play-off loss, and Sunderland (4/1 to make the playoffs again) will wonder what could have been had they got past Luton Town in the semi-finals, but Sheffield United proved a play-off loss doesn’t have to have a detrimental effect on your hopes for the season. Amad Diallo will be a loss, but Sunderland have kept other key parts of their squad together and added some exciting talent from abroad, as well as young Jobe Bellingham (teen brother of Jude — and someone who qualifies to play for Ireland!) from Birmingham City.
IT GIVES us no pleasure to state we tipped James McCarthy to be Player of the Year at 7/4, suggesting these were better odds than the even money on the Dubs to lift Sam.
The nine-time All-Ireland winner was probably lucky not see the line during the decider but his main challenger for the title, David Clifford, never got his radar working in a misfiring display that saw him outshone by his brother Paudie. The Sunday Game panel chose McCarthy, and while it is no guarantee he will get the award at the All-Stars in October, it would seem strange if the men in Blue’s best player alongside Cluxton and Kilkenny (who also has never won the top gong) over their 12 years of unmatched success was overlooked again before he likely retires from the game.
WILL any of the trio of nine-time winners try and reach double figures and match the achievement of Henry Shefflin? Why not? The capital side have consistently shown they can edge tight finals over the years and other than Kerry it’s unlikely anyone else could stop them if the same panel were back for next year’s Championship.
Jack O’Connor has maintained his record of winning a title in his first year with the Kingdom three times, before letting it slip while attempting to retain it. In 2006 he did manage to regain it and will presumably be retained as Kerry boss next season.
Dublin are 9/4 to lift Sam again next year, while Kerry are 15/8.
WILL Harry Kane finally leave London in the most reported departure that has never happened in the past five summers.
Bayern Munich officials are believed to be preparing for a London summit with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy this week and Kane is 4/11 to join the Bundesliga champions. The England captain is 5/2 to stay at Spurs, and he is the same price to join Paris Saint-Germain.
IT’S going to be former winner Si Woo Kim at 33/1 for the Wyndham, though the each-way chances on a course specialist Webb Simpson at 66/1 looks seriously inviting.