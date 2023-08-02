Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 09:43

Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Teodorovic praises academy side that top the table

The Serbian manager has worked his way up the ranks and is reaping the rewards
Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Teodorovic praises academy side that top the table

Zoran Teodorovic with members of the Ramblers U19 squad.

Jack McKay

COBH Ramblers MU19 side have been in scintillating form this season, and with their 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers last Sunday, the young Rams moved top of the LOI Academy MU19 League table.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, much of the acclaim can be accredited to their manager, Zoran Teodorovic.

The Serbian tactician began his caching career with the West Cork Emerging Talent Programme, before moving to College Corinthians and taking over their U15 side, while simultaneously managing the U16 Cork Schoolboys team.

During these stints, Teodorovic ended up winning a Regional Cup with College Corinthians and both Munster and All-Ireland Championships with Cork Schoolboys U16.

Zoran ending up working as the Cork Schoolboys League Kennedy Cup manager, and after finishing runners up to South Belfast, he made the move to Cobh Ramblers.

Reflecting on what has been the key behind their success this year, Zoran remarks; “It's difficult to pinpoint the exact key to success. 

"I'm a determined and ambitious person [and] to get to where I want to be, I look to make everyone around me better and give everyone the platform and tools that will make them reach their potential.

“On top of all that, having support from the right people is vital, it's an impossible job for one person so having good people around me is important,” he says. “At the moment, my coaching staff includes Stephen O’Keeffe, Seamus Forde, Paul Kiernan, and Jack O'Mahony, with Noel Cantwell and Damien Rowe still involved.

Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Zoran Teodorovic.
Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Zoran Teodorovic.

“Those coaches and Academy Director Ivan Bevan, and the whole club itself make my job so much easier. Any success is down to them as much as it is down to players and me.” “The success of the team this year stretches back as far as last season, where all the groundwork was put into place. The squad that won the Tier 2 last season undefeated and lost the cup at the semi-final stage was mainly kept intact.

“A few players who progressed into the senior side or moved on from the club were replaced with further talent from outside, alongside the talented U17 players that progressed into the squad.” How many of these talented young men could we expect to see lineout with the senior setup in the future?

“It's difficult to give an exact number that will step into the senior squad next year,” Zoran explains. “But the number of players good enough and capable of doing so is very high. We have had [a] vast number of players training with [the] seniors this season, and no player looked out of place.

This club has so much potential and so much talent inside it, beginning from the lower ages of the academy all the way through the senior side.

“As long as this potential is maximised, and I trust it will be, the future of the club will remain bright. Success is not just achieved on the pitch, it runs much dee

More in this section

Marissa Sheva and Denise O'Sullivan applaud the fans after the game 31/7/2023 Denise O’Sullivan: “We are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight.” 
World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational - Round Two The Longshot: Another Kim win could be on cards as regular season ends
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow
Cork SoccerCork Sport#League of Ireland
<p>The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork GAA club hurling preview and football review

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more