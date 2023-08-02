Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Teodorovic praises academy side that top the table

COBH Ramblers MU19 side have been in scintillating form this season, and with their 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers last Sunday, the young Rams moved top of the LOI Academy MU19 League table.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, much of the acclaim can be accredited to their manager, Zoran Teodorovic.

The Serbian tactician began his caching career with the West Cork Emerging Talent Programme, before moving to College Corinthians and taking over their U15 side, while simultaneously managing the U16 Cork Schoolboys team.

During these stints, Teodorovic ended up winning a Regional Cup with College Corinthians and both Munster and All-Ireland Championships with Cork Schoolboys U16.

Zoran ending up working as the Cork Schoolboys League Kennedy Cup manager, and after finishing runners up to South Belfast, he made the move to Cobh Ramblers.

Reflecting on what has been the key behind their success this year, Zoran remarks; “It's difficult to pinpoint the exact key to success.

"I'm a determined and ambitious person [and] to get to where I want to be, I look to make everyone around me better and give everyone the platform and tools that will make them reach their potential.

“On top of all that, having support from the right people is vital, it's an impossible job for one person so having good people around me is important,” he says. “At the moment, my coaching staff includes Stephen O’Keeffe, Seamus Forde, Paul Kiernan, and Jack O'Mahony, with Noel Cantwell and Damien Rowe still involved.

Cobh Ramblers U19 manager Zoran Teodorovic.

“Those coaches and Academy Director Ivan Bevan, and the whole club itself make my job so much easier. Any success is down to them as much as it is down to players and me.” “The success of the team this year stretches back as far as last season, where all the groundwork was put into place. The squad that won the Tier 2 last season undefeated and lost the cup at the semi-final stage was mainly kept intact.

“A few players who progressed into the senior side or moved on from the club were replaced with further talent from outside, alongside the talented U17 players that progressed into the squad.” How many of these talented young men could we expect to see lineout with the senior setup in the future?

“It's difficult to give an exact number that will step into the senior squad next year,” Zoran explains. “But the number of players good enough and capable of doing so is very high. We have had [a] vast number of players training with [the] seniors this season, and no player looked out of place.

This club has so much potential and so much talent inside it, beginning from the lower ages of the academy all the way through the senior side.

“As long as this potential is maximised, and I trust it will be, the future of the club will remain bright. Success is not just achieved on the pitch, it runs much dee